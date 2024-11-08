Celery is one of our most underappreciated vegetables. Here's why it shouldn't be.

Celery is one of the most common – but often underappreciated – ingredients included in Thanksgiving stuffing. It's also frequently included in soups, stir fries, green salad, pasta salad, egg salad, chicken salad, stews, veggie trays and, of course, potato salad.

Among the reasons it's used in so many recipes is that celery is affordable, in season longer than many other vegetables and is quite good for you.

"Celery is also liked for its crunch, versatility and that it's so easy to dip," adds Lisa Young, a registered dietitian nutritionist, author of "Finally Full, Finally Slim" and an adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University.

And no matter how quickly you eat celery after purchasing, eating it offers numerous health benefits.

What is celery?

Celery is a vegetable that grows above ground and belongs to the Apiaceae family – the same family of vegetables that carrots, cumin, parsley, fennel and parsnips belong to. When planted in the spring, celery is harvested in September and October either by hand or by machine, depending on the region of the world it's coming from.

It's harvested commercially in Mexico, China, India and Spain, but the U.S. remains the world's top celery producer. California accounts for roughly 80% of the country's supply.

Celery is unique because it stays fresher longer than any other vegetable – if stored properly. If uncut and wrapped in aluminum foil, for instance, celery can last more than a month in the fridge. Even cut celery (that's still sealed in an airtight container) will last about half that length of time.

Is celery good for you?

In a word: Yes (though, like anything, it has its risks). The vegetable contains protein and numerous nutrients such as calcium, zinc, selenium, vitamin C, folate, vitamin K, vitamin A, iron, magnesium and especially significant amounts of phosphorus and potassium, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Abby Langer, founder of Abby Langer Nutrition, also praises celery for being "packed with water," which helps with hydration. And she notes that its potassium content means celery can help "regulate heart rate and muscle contraction."

Celery is also a great source of dietary fiber, Langer says, so it "helps with digestive regularity, feeds good gut bacteria and helps us feel fuller for longer." Its high fiber content also means celery can help lower LDL or "bad" cholesterol levels.

Young says the vitamin K contained in celery "supports blood clotting and bone health" as well, and that its flavonoids antioxidants "help reduce inflammation and may lower the risk of chronic diseases." She adds that the folate content in celery also "supports healthy cell function and is important for pregnant women."

Its high water and fiber content helps with feelings of satiety, and celery is known as a low-calorie food because it contains less than 14 calories in two stalks. Young says such factors "make celery helpful for weight management."

Can you eat celery every day?

Because of these and other nutritional advantages, it's generally considered OK to eat celery regularly. At the same time, some people need to be careful. "People with allergies – especially those with birch pollen allergies – may have celery allergies," cautions Young.

Individuals with irritable bowel syndrome should also be careful with celery consumption as the vegetable contains a short-chain carbohydrate called mannitol, which can ferment in the gut and aggravate symptoms. Celery also contains oxalates, "which could be a concern for individuals prone to kidney stones," says Young.

She adds that its vitamin K content "could interact negatively with blood-thinning medications." People taking medication for thyroid disorders should also speak with their doctor about foods that could impact it, including celery.

For everyone else, Langer says that celery is great food to include regularly as part of a balanced diet.

