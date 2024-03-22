Celine Dion Made a Rare Appearance at a Hockey Game With Her Teenage Sons

Nothing says mother-son bonding like an old-fashioned sporting event.

As a proud Canadian, it makes perfect sense that Celine Dion is a frequenter of NHL hockey games (after all, the sport is a hallmark of the country's culture). Still, it's always a nice surprise when the legendary singer makes an appearance — especially with her twin sons by her side.

On Thursday night, Dion and her twins, Eddy and Nelson, made a rare appearance at the Boston Bruins v. the New York Rangers game in Boston. Dion and the two boys cheered on the Bruins from a box, and at one point, the family was shown on the arena's Jumbotron. For the occasion, Dion went for a monochromatic moment with a peach-colored trench coat and coordinating trousers and a light blush pink turtleneck blouse with a dramatic pussy-bow detail. Her hair was slicked back into a low bun. Her sons both wore Bruins jerseys.

Before the game, Dion and her two sons (she also has an older son René-Charles Angélil who was not in attendance) made a visit to the team's locker room, where Dion read out their starting lineup. In true Dion fashion, she sang out names and made witty jokes as the team cheered and clapped. The Bruins shared the moment to its X account.

Ever since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022, Dion has taken a step back from the spotlight to focus on her health. However, the iconic performer still catches the occasional hockey game, and even made an appearance at the 2024 Grammys, where she presented Album of the Year to Taylor Swift.

Earlier this month, Dion shared a photo with her three sons on Instagram to International SPS Awareness Day. "Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible," she wrote in the caption. "I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!"

