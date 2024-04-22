Céline Dion says she's 'feeling strong and positive about the future' as she strikes a pose for Vogue France

Céline Dion is getting the Vogue treatment ahead of her new documentary. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Céline Dion is earning praise for her high fashion spread in Vogue France. On Monday, the acclaimed fashion publication took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the Canadian icon for their upcoming May issue.

The 56-year-old stunned in nothing but an oversized, powder pink sherpa coat by Alaïa, complemented by a sleek bob hairstyle and subtle, natural makeup.

The caption included a preview of Dion's accompanying interview: “We couldn’t quite believe that Céline Dion was to be the star of our May issue. What a gift! Everything about her is so genuine, so real."

Vogue France shared an additional photo of the singer from the feature. In the post, Dion posed candidly in sheer black pantyhose, white shorts, and an open, oversized, white button-down shirt.

"I’m honored to be doing a photo shoot for Vogue France. I’m very proud that, at 55, I’ve been asked to reveal my beauty," Dion told the magazine. "But what is beauty? Beauty is you, it’s me, it’s what’s inside, it’s our dreams, it’s today. Today, I’m a woman who is feeling strong and positive about the future. One day at a time."

Dion — who was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in 2022 — garnered supportive messages from fans in the comment sections.

"A Canadian treasure! She is looking a lot healthier. I love that for her. So stunning," one Instagram user penned.

"Awwwwww! You're back! I'm crying happy tears! I love you, Céline!" another person remarked.

"I love to see she's doing better. She looks amazing!! And aging beautifully," a commenter wrote.

"This is a true legend and icon. Obsessed with this. She looks so young! And much healthier!" a fan added.

"Love Céline! So happy you are getting healthy again," shared another.

The "It's All Coming Back To Me" singer is poised to take centre stage in an upcoming documentary. Amazon MGM has secured worldwide rights for the film, coming to Prime Video on June 25.

A recent news release revealed that "I Am: Celine Dion" offers an intimate exploration of the legendary singer's life, delving into her past and present while she candidly shares her battle with SPS.

The documentary promises to unveil never-before-seen aspects of her private life and her commitment to continuing to perform in the face of health challenges.

SPS is a condition that affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord. People with SPS "can be disabled, wheelchair-bound or bedridden, unable to work and care for themselves," according to the Stiff Person Syndrome Research Foundation. The syndrome is characterized by muscle spasms and rigidity, severe stiffness and pain.

Céline Dion stuns on font cover of Vogue France's May issue (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Following her diagnosis in late 2022, Dion was compelled to cancel the remainder of her Courage world tour due to the rare condition's debilitating symptoms.

In a statement addressing her health struggles, Dion expressed her heartbreak over cancelling tour dates but affirmed her determination to prioritize her well-being.

"Even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything until I'm really ready to be back on stage... I'm not giving up," she shared in a heartfelt post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

