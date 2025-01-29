CFDA and Veronica Beard Team to Create New Scholarship

The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Veronica Beard have joined forces to create a new scholarship for emerging designers.

Geared toward strengthening inclusivity, creativity and design excellence, the CFDA x Veronica Beard Creative Futures Scholarship will be given to four college juniors who are taking part in a fashion design or textiles program at an American college or university. The finalists will be selected for such areas as denim, knits and sweaters, ready-to-wear, and soft wovens. After three finalists are selected for each category, they will compete in a design challenge that will be judged by the Veronica Beard founders — Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, who are sisters-in-law.

Once the winners are chosen in each category, they will each receive a $50,000 scholarship to support their education and professional growth. In addition, the winners will have the chance to participate in a summer internship at Veronica Beard’s corporate headquarters in New York City. There, they will work closely with the brand’s design team and cross-functional partners in their respective design categories. The pair, who are known simply as “the Veronicas” around their showroom, have created a loyal following for their versatile pieces that are meant to be carried over from one season to the next and built upon.

Applications are open for the scholarship through March 14. Veronica Beard and the CFDA will host a virtual information session for candidates on Feb. 6.

The company’s founders started their company in 2010 with the aim of creating cool classics that appeal to multitasking women. Accessories are a big part of the company’s business, with footwear and the recent addition of handbags gaining interest among shoppers.

Miele Beard said in a statement, “We are so excited about the opportunity to mentor and inspire the next generation of designer talent. We also fully expect that we’ll be the ones inspired at the end of the day.”

Noting how proud the CFDA is to have Veronica Beard as part of its community of members, the CFDA’s chief executive officer Steven Kolb said in a statement, “This exciting new scholarship furthers our longstanding commitment to nurturing the design creatives of tomorrow and creating opportunities for the future of American fashion.”

Kolb noted that this year all of the CFDA’s scholarships are being dedicated in honor of the pioneering journalist and two-time CFDA award winner Elsa Klensch, “who generously supported the CFDA’s commitment to education through her estate.”

