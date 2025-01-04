'Changed our minds': Video shows 2 dogs head straight back inside amid whiteout snow

On second thought, better not.

That's what seems to have crossed the minds of two dogs who wanted to go outside on an extremely snowy Thursday in Ontario, Canada.

A video shared online captured the moment two pets, Kane and Chester, reconsidered their outdoor adventure on Thursday amid winter weather in Kawartha Lakes, northeast of Toronto. The pair quickly dashed outside in the snow before pausing and turning back when seeing the whiteout weather.

"Changed our minds ... outside is overrated!" X user KanetheDane wrote. One user replied: "That’ll be a definite NOPE."

A winter weather travel advisory was issued Thursday for the area as heavy snow reduced visibility. The U.S. is also slated to face severe weather on Friday as a winter storm brings ice, snow and rain across the central Plains, Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic through the weekend.

Watch dogs change their mind about winter stroll

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video shows two dogs head back inside amid whiteout snow conditions