'Changed my life!' — Ina Garten's go-to walking shoes are on sale this Prime Day

The Barefoot Contessa was spotted wearing the cushy kicks in Paris — she's even included the sneakers in gift guides.

Hi, my name is Britt, and I'd like to apply for the position of Ina Garten's biggest fan. Okay, there are probably thousands of people who feel qualified for that role — but that just speaks to the Barefoot Contessa's warm personality, delicious, home cook-friendly recipes, effortless style ... I could go on and on. Speaking of style, it turns out Ina's quite loyal when it comes to footwear. The Food Network star was recently spotted in Paris wearing what are apparently her standby walking shoes: the popular Allbirds Wool Runners.

Now, given her gorgeous kitchen(s) and enviable cookware collection, you might be wondering just how much these sneakers cost. Well, they're actually marked down to a very comfy $78 at Amazon today thanks to October Prime Day — and if there's one thing that's wise to invest in, it's your feet. Keep scrolling to see why these are shoes worthy of a culinary queen.

(Psst: For additional options, check out our roundup of the best walking shoes for women.)

As part of the Today's coverage of the Olympics, Ina appeared in a series of Instagram videos that featured her in Paris (yes, I've watched every single one in its entirety). Of course, she's wearing her signature denim button-down, colorful scarf and black pants ensemble, but you can also see that her shoes are the all-black Allbirds Wool Runners. (The closest Amazon carries is the black and cream sole sneaker, but you can get Ina's pair from Allbirds directly.)

While this was my first foray into Ina's footwear preferences, it seems she's been a fan of the brand for years. In an interview with Glamour in 2020, she said, "I think they are just fantastic," and even included the sneakers in a gift guide for People, saying, "These shoes changed my life! I first bought them thinking they would be really comfortable for cooking, and now I wear them everywhere. They give extraordinary support, they’re made of wool so they’re incredibly comfortable, and the best part is, you can just throw them in the washing machine." She's still wearing them today, so you know they must be good.

Designed to be an "everyday" sneaker, this is a lightweight walking shoe that sports a cushioned midsole to keep your feet comfortable for hours. What really sets it apart, though, is its wool upper, which, yes, will help keep your feet toasty when the temps drop — but it's also moisture-regulating to prevent sweating during the summer. The wool also gives the sneaker a more elevated look (would we expect anything less from Ina?), meaning you can wear it casually or out to brunch and a show.

Allbirds also emphasizes sustainability, and this shoe is crafted from materials like ZQ-certified merino wool, sugarcane-based green EVA and recycled plastic bottles.

Sustainable shoes that are comfortable and stylish? In the words of Ina Garten, "How bad can that be?" (Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Ina isn't alone in her love of these sneaks — here's what Amazon customers had to say.

"Always on the lookout for a nice-looking, comfortable walking shoe," said one five-star reviewer. "Lightweight, feels good on the foot, wearable with or without socks. Looks good with shorts, jeans or a short skirt. This is my go-to gonna-walk-all-day shoe."

"This is my second pair of these shoes," wrote a repeat buyer. "They fit my wide feet so comfortably. The wool keeps my feet dry and I can wear them for hours on the hottest of days, and my feet do not feel clammy and gross."

"These shoes are fantastic," raved a third fan. "From the time I put them on they were comfortable, and have given me no issues since. ... The shoes did not squeeze my toes, which I have an issue with ... great for long walks and vacations with lots of action."

"These are the most comfortable sneakers I've ever worn," swooned another. "They are lightweight with good arch support and they hug my foot like a slipper. The wool is soft and warm without being too warm. Just on comfort, I'll be wearing these shoes every chance I have!"

Some shoppers did have notes about sizing. "I wanted to love these shoes," wrote a reviewer, "[but] because these shoes come only in whole sizes, they didn’t provide a good fit. ... The bed of the shoe felt very comfortable, and I liked the wool material."

"They seem to run a bit small, as I can't wear thicker socks with these," shared a generally satisfied shopper, "but that's okay, as even with thin socks, my feet stay warm. Will definitely buy another pair in the future."

While I haven't tried these shoes (yet), Ina and I do share one thing in common — our love of this Lodge pan — which is also on sale today!

Amazon Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 The Barefoot Contessa herself approves of this wildly popular and versatile pan, which is made of durable cast iron that'll last for years. It comes pre-seasoned and can withstand heat from any cooktop — it can even be used over a campfire. Nothing's better when it comes to achieving the perfect sear on your meat — and I can say from personal experience that it makes the best pancakes too. Check out my full Lodge Cast Iron Skillet review for more. $20 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

