I tried Charlotte TIlbury's new liquid lipstick — here's my honest review

The Charlotte TIlbury Airbrush Flawless Lip-Blur is totally worth the money. Here's why. (CHARLOTTE TILBURY BEAUTY)

Switching up your lipsticks can instantly refresh your look, but sometimes, it can be challenging to part ways with our beloved shades and brands. Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk lipstick and liner have always held a special place in my heart due to their flattering nude hue and velvety matte formula.

Now the iconic shade is available in a new format: The Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur, a non-drying, matte formula that can you can wear either blurred or bold.

Airbrush Flawless Matte Lip Blur Liquid Lipstick

The Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur is available in 8 different shades: Ruby Blur, Flame Blur, Pillow Talk Blur, Nude Blur, Walk of No Shame Blur, Honey Blur, Pillow Talk Medium Blur and Rose Blur.

To wear the product "blurred," the brand suggests swiping it onto your lips from the centre outwards, then lightly press using your fingertips to blend and blur. The formula is supposed to blend perfectly, hugging the lips while filling in lines and diffusing for a modern matte finish.

To wear it bold, glide the diamond applicator across the lips for a dialed up, flawless look. The angled tip mimics a lip brush for precision application every time.

I decided to review six of the shades myself — read on for my honest review.

First impressions

The Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Lip Blur in Pillow Talk Medium Blur (CHARLOTTE TILBURY BEAUTY)

The range of shades available is impressive. Whether you're looking for a classic nude, a bold red or something in between, there was a ton to choose from. My top two favourite shades were Pillow Talk Medium Blur and Pillow Talk Blur. I just can't stay away from that gorgeous neutral pink that complements all skin tones. The colour payoff is fantastic, and it truly lives up to the iconic Pillow Talk reputation.

The texture of this liquid lipstick is velvety smooth and glides on perfectly. The precision applicator makes it easy to achieve a flawless and defined lip line without using any lip liner to create that look.

In my opinion, what really sets the Airbrush Flawless Matte Lip Blur apart is its blend of matte and blurred finish. It's matte without being overly drying, and the blurred effect gives your lips a soft look.

One of the standout features of this lipstick is its longevity. Once applied, it stays put throughout the day, even after eating and drinking. I was surprised by how little touch-up was required, and I didn't experience any feathering or bleeding. But you do have to be careful when applying shades like the Ruby Blur because if you make a mistake you might have you use some concealer to hide that bright red colour due to the longevity of the product.

Pillow Talk Blur - a pink nude

What others are saying

The Airbrush Flawless Matte Lip Blur Liquid Lipstick seems to be a hit with shoppers. So far, it's earned a 4.2-star rating from hundreds of Sephora shoppers, with 85 per cent of reviewers recommending the product.

"I love this product. It goes on smoothly and I love how the colour enhances my natural lip colour. I would purchase more colours," reads one Sephora review.

Colours: Ruby Blur - ruby red and Nude Blur - true nude (Katie Scott)

"It didn't feel dry after applying like some mattes do, this one felt like I was applying a moisturizing lip product. I wouldn't say like lip gloss but something similar. Happy with my experience," added another.

However, some shoppers complained that they didn't like the shade they bought and said that it wasn't as long lasting as they had hoped.

Colour: Walk Of No Shame Blur - berry roseand Honey Blur - terracotta (Katie Scott)

Verdict

This has quickly become one of my all-time favorite lip products. I'm always on the lookout for products that deliver both quality and style, and while it is fast-drying and long-lasting, I must admit that I wasn't a big fan of some of the shades like Honey or Nude Blur. However, overall, this lipstick exceeded my expectations.

Many matte lipsticks can be extremely drying, but this lipstick feels comfortable on my lips and doesn't leave them feeling dry. I love that I can wear it all day without any discomfort.

While it's not the most budget-friendly option, the quality of this product justifies its price tag, IMO. The long wear time and comfortable matte finish make it worth the investment.

