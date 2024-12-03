These charming European-style Christmas markets are right here in the US

If a trip to a European Christmas market has to remain on the bucket list for another year, there are lots of places in the U.S. where you can get a similar experience with no passport or long plane flight needed. You’ll find Glühwein flowing, handcrafts to buy, and holiday vibes that feel straight out of the streets of a German, Dutch, or Scandinavian village.

These are my top picks for the best European-style Christmas markets in the United States. Taking place in both big cities and smaller towns across the country, they’ll get you in the holiday spirit and give you a taste of some of that Old World Christmas magic.

1. Carmel Christkindlmarkt

Carmel, Indiana

Carmel, Indiana, is home to one of the best European-style Christmas markets in the U.S.

Founded in 2017, the nonprofit Carmel Christkindlmarkt draws almost half a million visitors each year to Carter Green in Hamilton County, Indiana. Open from November 23 through December 24, 2024, the market hosts German woodworkers and glassblowers and other artisans selling their wares from traditional wooden huts.

Festive foods and beverages are easy to find, including a new-this-year German cocktail (feuerzangenbowle) topped with a flaming rum-soaked sugar cone. Make time for a spin around the outdoor ice rink and to admire the 33-foot-tall traditional Glühwein Pyramid.

Where to stay: Hotel Carmichael, Autograph Collection puts you literal steps away from the market, offering a boutique hotel vibe and a prime location in the heart of Carmel City Center and along the Monon Trail.

2. Texas Christkindl Market

Arlington, Texas

A local tradition since 2011, the Texas Christkindl Market was inspired by the relationship between Arlington and its German sister city, Bad Königshofen. Open this year through December 23, 2024 (with a small break around Thanksgiving), the German-style Christmas market showcases artisans from around the world (including exclusive Käthe Wohlfahrt holiday merchandise) in a festively decorated setting on the North Plaza of Globe Life Field. Along with seasonal eats, there’s a Marionette Theater and Holiday Train for the kids, plus live entertainment from area schools and traditional German music groups.

Where to stay: Check in to the Loews Arlington Hotel for easy access to the Christmas market and a slew of fun family-friendly amenities like fire pits, a kids club, and an Italian restaurant with two “Texas-sized” wood-fired pizza ovens.

3. Christkindlmarket Chicago

Chicago, Illinois

Christkindlmarket Chicago celebrates its 28th year in 2024.

Inspired by the 16th-century Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, Christkindlmarket Chicago returns for its 28th season in the Windy City at Daley Plaza. Open through December 24, 2024, the popular annual event features merchants galore as well as holiday musical performances throughout the Christmas season. While you’re shopping, the adults can sip on imported German hot spiced wine and everyone can sample stuffed pretzels, pierogis, and other German fare.

Where to stay: A partner hotel offering special deals for Christkindlmarket visitors, The LaSalle Chicago, Autograph Collection is only four blocks from the market with spacious rooms averaging 400 square feet and lots of high-end amenities.

4. Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Moravian stars are popular purchases at Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem.

When you’re known as “the Christmas City,” it’s not surprising to be the locale of a much-lauded Christmas market. Now in its 32nd year and held on weekends through December 22, 2024, Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem offers lots of German-style holiday cheer. Shop for Moravian glass stars, nutcrackers and ornaments from Germany’s Käthe Wohlfahrt, and other crafts and collectibles by local and regional artisans. Then go ice skating, watch ice sculptures at work, and pay a visit to Old St. Nicholas.

Where to stay: Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit at Historic Hotel Bethlehem, where you’ll find more than 25 uniquely decorated Christmas trees, two life-sized nutcrackers, a gingerbread house modeled after the hotel, and other festive touches.

5. Solvang Julefest

Solvang, California

Danish holiday traditions take center stage at the Solvang Julefest.

Celebrate the holiday season in Danish style at the Solvang Julefest, which features an open-air, European-style Maker’s Market on Wednesdays in December. Find seasonal treats, crafters selling holiday gifts, and lots of Christmas cheer. The Julefest celebration takes place from November 29, 2024, through January 5, 2025, and also includes live musical performances, photos with Santa, and a 10-minute light and music display on the hour every night.

Where to stay: Book a room at the recently remodeled, Scandinavian-style boutique hotel The Landsby and you’ll be right in the heart of Solvang and an easy stroll from Solvang Park, where the Julefest takes place.

6. Holland Kerstmarkt

Holland, Michigan

Speculaas cookies, stroopwafels, stollen: The food alone is worth a trip to the Holland Kerstmarkt. But you don’t want to miss out on all the other fun at this Dutch-inspired Christmas market in this town near the eastern shore of Lake Michigan not too far from Grand Rapids. Vendors set up on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and the weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas for some holiday shopping, accompanied by carolers, dog sled demos, and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Where to stay: Courtyard Holland Downtown has modern rooms, a fitness center and indoor pool, a fresh new lobby with a spot for coffee or cocktails, and a convenient location for exploring downtown Holland on foot.

7. Denver Christkindlmarket

Denver, Colorado

Find unique German-style gifts at the Denver Christkindlmarket.

Grab a hot chocolate, Bavarian-style bier, or traditional Glühwein to enjoy while strolling the Denver Christkindlmarket, taking place November 22 to December 23, 2024, at the city’s Civic Center Park. More than 40 vendors from Colorado and around the world will be selling gifts, crafts, and treats from oh-so-charming wooden huts at this German-style holiday market. There’s live entertainment throughout the season, and you might even get the chance to meet St. Nikolaus or Krampus.

Where to stay: Roomy suites with kitchenettes, complimentary daily breakfast, an indoor pool, and a convenient location near Civic Center Park and other Denver attractions make Staybridge Suites Denver Downtown a great option for families during the holiday season.

These charming European-style Christmas markets are right here in the US originally appeared on FamilyVacationist.com.

