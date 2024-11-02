Cheese village, Santa's Workshop: Aldi to debut themed advent calendars for holidays

With Halloween in the rearview mirror, Aldi is looking ahead to the next holiday season.

Aldi will unveil more than 20 advent calendars on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Calendars will be available for purchase in person, through pickup and via DoorDash delivery, while supplies last.

Three luxury calendars featuring cheese, wine and chocolate pairings will headline Aldi's advent selection this year.

The Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar features Red Leicester, Bruschetta, pesto cheese, Mimolette, aged gouda, extra mature cheddar, mustard gouda, hard goat cheese, cheddar with whiskey, black truffle cheddar and black pepper gouda. The advent calendar is $16.99.

The Wine Advent Calendar features Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon, Italian Abruzzo Trebbiano, California Cabernet Sauvignon, Austrian Grüner Veltliner, Australian Shiraz, California Chardonnay, Argentinian Malbec, California Zinfandel, California Sauvignon Blanc, South African Pinotage, German Riesling, Spanish Red Blend, French Bordeaux Red Blend, French Rosé, Italian Montepulciano, Portuguese White Blend, French Red Blend, Washington Syrah, Hungarian White Blend, Portuguese Red Blend, Georgian Rkatsiteli, Italian Merlot and French Cabernet Sauvignon. It is $59.99.

The Moser Roth Luxury Advent Calendar features Manon Coffee Mousse, Leaf Dark, Bloc Dianduja, Almond Sprinkle, Salted Caramel, Apple Cinnamon, Escargot Dark, Rondello, Medallion Hazelnut, Cornet Dore, Raspberry Pallet Dark, Cocoa Dark. The calendar is $14.99.

From left to right, Aldi's Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar, Wine Advent Calendar and Moser Roth Luxury Advent Calendar. The calendars will be available at Aldi starting Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2024.

Other advent calendars to be on shelves

Heart to Tail Pet Adventure Calendar (dog and cat versions) for $9.99

Dog Advent Calendar for $7.99

Benner Assorted Tea Advent Calendar for $7.99

Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar for $13.99

Rubezahl Advent Calendar for $1.49

24 Day Christmas Advent Calendar for $7.99

Burman's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar for $14.99

Slime Advent Calendar for $16.99

Candle Advent Calendar for $29.99

Mini Puzzle Advent Calendar for $9.99

Bluey Advent Calendar for $19.99

Lego Disney Advent Calendar for $39.99

Make It Sparkle Sparkling Wine Variety Pack for $29.99

Celebrate a bit closer to the holidays with these smaller calendars

Aldi is also offering four smaller advent calendars this holiday season:

5 Days of Cabernet Sauvignon for $19.99

5 Days of Red Wine for $19.99

Connelly's 12 Day of Irish Cream for $29.99

Wicked Grove 12 Days of Cider for $18.99

