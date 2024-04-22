Salmon is such a versatile seafood option, so it's no surprise that it regularly ends up on menus. Whether you're looking for a weeknight dinner or a dish for hosting, it can be prepared in countless ways to suit your tastes. Mashed recipe developer Feta Topalu shares this cheesy spinach-stuffed salmon recipe that is anything but boring. This delicious dish is stunning on the plate and an absolute delight for your taste buds. Each salmon fillet comes loaded with a spinach and cream cheese mixture, making it the ultimate deluxe version of a salmon dinner.

Topalu loves spinach artichoke dip and shares, "This stuffed salmon recipe is a little like that dip (without the artichokes) tucked into pockets of salmon." She continues, "When it comes out of the oven, it's warm, melted, and creamy. It pairs exceptionally with flaky, tender salmon!" The combination of flavors and textures checks all our culinary boxes, making this an impressive option whether you're dining solo or feeding a group. As Topalu notes, it's easy to make and the leftovers can be easily reheated on subsequent days. "And it's fancy enough to be served at a dinner party," she adds and suggests, "Because this dish is rich overall, I like to pair it with something that is light, such as lemony pearl couscous, a tomato and cucumber salad, grilled zucchini, or an orzo pasta salad."

Read more: Mistakes Everyone Makes When Shopping At Costco

Gather The Ingredients For Cheesy Spinach-Stuffed Salmon

cheesy spinach stuffed salmon ingredients - Feta Topalu/Mashed

For this recipe, you'll need olive oil, minced garlic cloves, fresh chopped spinach, softened cream cheese, grated Parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes, capers (drained), Kosher salt, fresh cracked black pepper, and salmon fillets. Chop some fresh parsley for garnish and cut a lemon into wedges to serve.

Step 1: Preheat The Oven

oven preheat setting display - Feta Topalu/Mashed

Preheat the oven to 425 F.

Step 2: Saute The Garlic

sauteeing minced garlic in skillet - Feta Topalu/Mashed

In a skillet over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the minced garlic. Saute until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 3: Wilt The Spinach

chopped spinach in skillet - Feta Topalu/Mashed

Add chopped spinach to the skillet and cook until wilted, about 2-3 minutes. Remove the skillet from heat and let the spinach cool slightly.

Step 4: Combine Cheese And Add-Ins

cheese and caper mixture in bowl - Feta Topalu/Mashed

In a mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, Parmesan, red pepper flakes, and capers.

Step 5: Mix Cheese With Spinach

cheesy spinach mixture in bowl - Feta Topalu/Mashed

Add the cooked spinach to the cheese mixture and stir until well combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Step 6: Slit The Salmon Fillets

holding salmon fillet with slit - Feta Topalu/Mashed

Place the salmon fillets on a cutting board and slice each fillet horizontally along the side to create a pocket for stuffing. Be careful not to cut all the way through.

Step 7: Season The Fish

seasoned salmon fillets on board - Feta Topalu/Mashed

Drizzle the salmon fillets with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 8: Stuff The Salmon Fillets

stuffed salmon fillets on board - Feta Topalu/Mashed

Stuff each salmon fillet evenly with the spinach and cheese mixture. Press gently to close the fillets.

Step 9: Bake

baked stuffed salmon fillets - Feta Topalu/Mashed

Arrange the stuffed fillets onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork.

Step 10: Garnish And Serve

stuffed salmon fillet with sides - Feta Topalu/Mashed

Transfer to a serving plate and garnish with parsley. Serve with lemon wedges.

Can I Prepare The Stuffed Salmon Ahead Of Time?

closeup stuffed salmon fillet - Feta Topalu/Mashed

Depending on your schedule, the evening might not be the best moment to start mixing ingredients and getting bowls dirty. If you have free time during the day, it's natural to want to get a head start. This cheesy spinach-stuffed salmon recipe is an excellent candidate to prepare in advance. Topalu instructs, "You can assemble the stuffed salmon ahead of time and keep it covered in the refrigerator for a few hours before baking." Season the fish, slit the fillets, and stuff them with the creamy spinach mixture. You'll simply have to place them on a baking sheet to bake shortly before you plan to dine.

"Preparing the salmon ahead of time is especially convenient if you're planning to serve it for a dinner party and have other dishes to prepare," Topalu points out. Indeed, hosting can be a tricky affair if multiple dishes take up space in the oven, fridge, or countertop. Thankfully, by planning ahead, you can get all the messy work out of the way and finish the salmon fillets just in time to plate them with the rest of your meal.

Can I Use Frozen Spinach Instead Of Fresh For This Recipe?

cheesy spinach stuffed salmon fillets - Feta Topalu/Mashed

Topalu calls for fresh chopped spinach for this recipe for optimal results. However, the fresh nature of the ingredient makes it more difficult to store, and you might find it easier to keep frozen spinach stocked in your freezer. "While fresh spinach is recommended for best flavor, you can substitute with frozen spinach if it is more convenient," Topalu confirms. You will have to make a few modifications to achieve similar results though.

"Because frozen spinach is already slightly wilted, I recommend to reduce the amount of frozen spinach used to 2 cups," she says, which is one less than what she lists in her recipe. Cooking spinach until it wilts causes it to significantly shrink, so this adjustment will make up for that step. She adds, "Just make sure to thaw the frozen spinach completely and squeeze out any excess moisture before using it in the recipe." This will prevent water from seeping out of the mixture as it bakes, maintaining the rich and creamy consistency of the cheesy filling.

Cheesy Spinach-Stuffed Salmon Recipe

cheesy spinach stuffed salmon fillets - Feta Topalu/Mashed

Prep Time: 15mCook Time: 15mYield: 4 ServingsIngredients

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 cups fresh chopped spinach

4 ounces softened cream cheese

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons capers, drained

Kosher salt, to taste

Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley, for garnish

1 lemon, cut into wedges, for serving

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 F. In a skillet over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the minced garlic. Saute until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add chopped spinach to the skillet and cook until wilted, about 2-3 minutes. Remove the skillet from heat and let the spinach cool slightly. In a mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, Parmesan, red pepper flakes, and capers. Add the cooked spinach to the cheese mixture and stir until well combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside. Place the salmon fillets on a cutting board and slice each fillet horizontally along the side to create a pocket for stuffing. Be careful not to cut all the way through. Drizzle the salmon fillets with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Stuff each salmon fillet evenly with the spinach and cheese mixture. Press gently to close the fillets. Arrange the stuffed fillets onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork. Transfer to a serving plate and garnish with parsley. Serve with lemon wedges.

Read the original article on Mashed