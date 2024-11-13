Chef sparks angry restaurant row over ‘window diners’ who share mains and only order tap water

A chef has served up a fiery restaurant row after hitting out at “window diners” who only order tap water and share courses.

Hugh Corcoran, co-owner of The Yellow Bittern in North London, took to Instagram to vent his frustration over patrons who lack dining “etiquette” to the point that they are no longer “worth serving.”

The Irish chef opened the restaurant just three weeks ago on London’s Caledonian road. A rustic affair, it has only 18 seats and three staff – Mr Corcoran included – who also co-own the venue. It is open only for lunch from Monday to Friday, and diners must phone or send a postcard to book

Speaking about his experience, Mr Corcoran said on social media: “Little sharing plates have ruined dining... it is now apparently completely normal to book a table for 4 people say and then order one starter and two mains to share and a glass of tap water.

“We can either jack up the prices, punishing everyone else for those who don’t play by the rules, or simply not have our types of tiny, family run restaurants anymore,” he added.

“So at the very least, order correctly, drink some wine, and justify your presence in the room that afternoon.”

The outspoken restauranter was met with nearly 300 comments on his post, most criticising Mr Corcoran for being “tone-deaf” or “obnoxious.”

One said: “How many people have the luxury of going out for a boozy lunch midweek? Let alone can afford the £150 cash for a meal for two with wine and service?”

“The entitlement here is crazy. Diners do not owe you anything,” they added.

Another commented: “Sounds like you’ve only just realised lunchtime weekday trade won’t pay the rent”

However, some jumped to Mr Corcoran’s defence, with one fellow chef writing: “Hear hear! So many customers who are feeling the pinch at home with the rising costs of food, the costs rise for restaurants too.”

“Go and eat out at Pizza Hut if you don’t want to spend more than £25 per head.”

Responding to the furore, Mr Corcoran published a second post on Instagram, defending his position.

“If people take up space in it but do not consume then the restaurant does not make any money,” he wrote, “it is as simple as that.”