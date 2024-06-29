When is the Chicago Pride Parade? Date, time, route and how to watch

A month of celebrating LGBTQ+ pride in the Windy City will culminate in the Chicago Pride Parade Sunday.

Around the country, cities have been celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York. The protests following police raids at the popular gay bar are credited with moving the needle on LGBTQ+ activism in the U.S., and many cities started holding Pride parades the following year.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the parade in Chicago, which kicks off from the queer neighborhood Northalsted. The theme of this year's parade is Pride is Power.

Here is everything you need to know about the Chicago Pride Parade:

When is the Chicago Pride Parade?

People march in the 50th annual Pride Parade in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Chicago Pride Parade is scheduled for Sunday, June 30, 2024 starting at 11 a.m. CT.

What is the Chicago Pride Parade route?

The parade takes place on Chicago's North Side, starting at Sheridan and Broadway.

After departing, the parade will travel south on Broadway and Halsted, turn east on Belmont, and continue on Broadway to Diversey where it will let out near Lincoln Park.

How to watch the Chicago Pride Parade

Local station ABC7 will have a two-hour, live parade broadcast. The broadcast will also be available on ABC7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and ABC News Live on Hulu.

Contributing: Clare Mulroy

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chicago Pride Parade: Date, time, route and how to watch