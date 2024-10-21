Chicken & Rice Casserole Is A Classic Cozy Weeknight Dinner

Yields: 8 servings

Prep Time: 20 mins

Total Time: 1 hour 30 mins

Arrange a rack in center of oven; preheat to 375°. Pat chicken dry with paper towels; season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet over medium-low heat, heat oil until shimmering. Cook chicken, turning occasionally, until deeply golden brown, about 6 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and shred with 2 forks.

In same skillet over low heat, add onion; season with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and just turning brown, about 10 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Increase heat to medium and add rice. Cook, stirring occasionally, until rice is translucent, about 1 minute.

Transfer rice mixture to a 13" x 9" baking dish. Add broth and soup; season with salt and pepper, if needed, and stir well to combine.

Cover dish with foil and bake 1 hour. Uncover, arrange chicken on top, then cover again with foil. Continue to bake until rice is cooked through, about 10 more minutes.