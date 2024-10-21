Chicken & Rice Casserole Is A Classic Cozy Weeknight Dinner
Yields: 8 servings
Prep Time: 20 mins
Total Time: 1 hour 30 mins
Ingredients
3
(6- to-8-0z.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1/4 c.
extra-virgin olive oil
1
large yellow onion, finely chopped
3
cloves garlic, finely chopped
2 c.
long-grain white rice, rinsed until water runs mostly clear
2 c.
low-sodium chicken broth
1
(10.5-oz.) can condensed mushroom soup
3 oz.
Parmesan, finely grated (about 1 1/2 c.)
Chopped fresh parsley, for serving
Directions
Arrange a rack in center of oven; preheat to 375°. Pat chicken dry with paper towels; season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet over medium-low heat, heat oil until shimmering. Cook chicken, turning occasionally, until deeply golden brown, about 6 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and shred with 2 forks.
In same skillet over low heat, add onion; season with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and just turning brown, about 10 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Increase heat to medium and add rice. Cook, stirring occasionally, until rice is translucent, about 1 minute.
Transfer rice mixture to a 13" x 9" baking dish. Add broth and soup; season with salt and pepper, if needed, and stir well to combine.
Cover dish with foil and bake 1 hour. Uncover, arrange chicken on top, then cover again with foil. Continue to bake until rice is cooked through, about 10 more minutes.
Turn on broiler. Top casserole with cheese. Broil, watching closely, until cheese is crispy and golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Top with parsley.
