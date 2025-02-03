WHO chief asks countries to push Washington to reconsider its withdrawal

Maria Cheng And Jamey Keaten
·5 min read

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization chief asked global leaders to lean on Washington to reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the U.N. health agency, insisting in a closed-door meeting with diplomats last week that the U.S. will miss out on critical information about global disease outbreaks.

But countries also pressed WHO at a key budget meeting last Wednesday about how it might cope with the exit of its biggest donor, according to internal meeting materials obtained by The Associated Press. A German envoy, Bjorn Kummel, warned: “The roof is on fire, and we need to stop the fire as soon as possible.”

For 2024-2025, the U.S. is WHO’s biggest donor by far, putting in an estimated $988 million, roughly 14% of WHO’s $6.9 billion budget.

A budget document presented at the meeting showed WHO’s health emergencies program has a “heavy reliance” on American cash. “Readiness functions” in WHO’s Europe office were more than 80% reliant on the $154 million the U.S. contributes.

The document said U.S. funding “provides the backbone of many of WHO's large-scale emergency operations,” covering up to 40%. It said responses in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan were at risk, in addition to hundreds of millions of dollars lost by polio-eradication and HIV programs.

The U.S. also covers 95% of WHO's tuberculosis work in Europe and more than 60% of TB efforts in Africa, the Western Pacific and at the agency headquarters in Geneva, the document said.

At a separate private meeting on the impact of the U.S. exit last Wednesday, WHO finance director George Kyriacou said if the agency spends at its current rate, the organization would “be very much in a hand-to-mouth type situation when it comes to our cash flows” in the first half of 2026. He added the current rate of spending is “something we're not going to do," according to a recording obtained by the AP.

Since Trump’s executive order, WHO has attempted to withdraw funds from the U.S. for past expenses, Kyriacou said, but most of those “have not been accepted.”

The U.S. also has yet to settle its owed contributions to WHO for 2024, pushing the agency into a deficit, he added.

WHO's leader wants to bring back the US

Last week, officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were instructed to stop working with WHO immediately.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the attendees at the budget meeting that the agency is still providing U.S. scientists with some data — though it isn't known what data.

“We continue to give them information because they need it,” Tedros said, urging member countries to contact U.S officials. “We would appreciate it if you continue to push and reach out to them to reconsider.”

Among other health crises, WHO is currently working to stop outbreaks of Marburg virus in Tanzania, Ebola in Uganda and mpox in Congo.

Tedros rebutted Trump’s three stated reasons for leaving the agency in the executive order signed on Jan. 20 — Trump's first day back in office. In the order, the president said WHO mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic that began in China, failed to adopt needed reforms and that U.S. membership required “unfairly onerous payments."

Tedros said WHO alerted the world in January 2020 about the potential dangers of the coronavirus and has made dozens of reforms since — including efforts to expand its donor base.

Tedros also said he believed the U.S. departure was “not about the money” but more about the “void” in outbreak details and other critical health information that the United States would face in the future.

“Bringing the U.S. back will be very important," he told meeting attendees. "And on that, I think all of you can play a role.”

Kummel, a senior advisor on global health in Germany's health ministry, described the U.S. exit as “the most extensive crisis WHO has been facing in the past decades.”

He also asked: “What concrete functions of WHO will collapse if the funding of the U.S. is not existent anymore?”

Officials from countries including Bangladesh and France asked what specific plans WHO had to deal with the loss of U.S. funding and wondered which health programs would be cut as a result.

The AP obtained a document shared among some WHO senior managers that laid out several options, including a proposal that each major department or office might be slashed in half by the end of the year.

WHO declined to comment on whether Tedros had privately asked countries to lobby on the agency's behalf.

Experts say US benefits from WHO

Some experts said that while the departure of the U.S. was a major crisis, it might also serve as an opportunity to reshape global public health.

Less than 1% of the U.S. health budget goes to WHO, said Matthew Kavanagh, director of Georgetown University’s Center for Global Health Policy and Politics. In exchange, the U.S. gets “a wide variety of benefits to Americans that matter quite a bit,” he said. That includes intelligence about disease epidemics globally and virus samples for vaccines.

Kavanagh also said the WHO is "massively underfunded,” describing the contributions from rich countries as “peanuts.”

WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said at the meeting on the impact of the U.S. withdrawal last week that losing the U.S. was “terrible,” but member states had “tremendous capacity to fill in those gaps.”

Ryan told WHO member countries: “The U.S. is leaving a community of nations. It’s essentially breaking up with you.”

Kavanagh doubted the U.S. would be able to match WHO's ability to gather details about emerging health threats globally, and said its exit from the agency “will absolutely lead to worse health outcomes for Americans.”

“How much worse remains to be seen,” Kavanagh said.

___

Cheng reported from Toronto.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Maria Cheng And Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • The Kremlin's medical system is likely overloaded as Russian soldiers on crutches keep appearing at the front line: UK intel

    The UK's assessment comes as several videos that recently went viral showed men in Russian fatigues and crutches navigating forests and an open field.

  • Ex-Bruins Tough Guy Joins New Team

    This former Bruin is on the move again.

  • Support, silence and confusion: Republicans respond to Trump's trade war

    WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump's unprecedented move to pull America’s closest neighbours into a trade war has left some Republican lawmakers precariously navigating how to support the leader's tariff agenda while their local economies brace for impact.

  • Trump Aide Rips Newsmax On Air for Calling ‘Trade War’ What It Is

    A senior White House trade adviser absolutely went off on a Newsmax host for suggesting Donald Trump’s newly-imposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada effectively amount to an act of economic warfare. Speaking with network anchor John Glasgow on Sunday morning, Peter Navarro came down hard on Glasgow describing the recent measures exactly as they are, and as they have indeed been received by the nation’s southern and northern neighbors. “I want to get your reaction here, Prime Minister Trudeau p

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • JD Vance Backtracks on DEI Slur After Pilot’s Identity Revealed

    Vice President JD Vance appeared to walk back President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that “DEI” policies could be to blame for last week’s deadly D.C. plane crash after the Army released the final pilot’s name. Vance told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he and Trump believed the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies helped cause a staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, potentially leading to the crash between an American Airlines jet and a military he

  • Trump Caps Off Chaotic Week With Unhinged Truth Social Spree

    Donald Trump posted a string of complaints aimed at Democrats and opponents of his controversial tariffs Sunday night, ending an already chaotic week by moving his conflict online. Trump aired his grievances on his social media platform, Truth Social, surrounding the nomination process for his administration picks. He then defended his tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China while threatening to pull funding for yet another ally and strategic partner altogether. Of 114 Trump nominees, eight hav

  • Canadian Lawmaker Hits Back At Trump, Mar-A-Lago's 'Gangster Class' Over Tariff Threats

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, suggested his country put tariffs on Elon Musk's "douche Panzer" should Trump follow through on his plans.

  • GOP Pollster Nearly in Tears Over CNN Panel ‘Jumping On Me’

    Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be

  • Musk’s Goons Demand: Show Secrets or We’ll Call Marshals

    Representatives from the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency threatened to call law enforcement on U.S. Agency for International Development staff who refused to give them access to the agency’s systems, according to a report. Sources who spoke to CNN said two security officials resisted the attempt by DOGE personnel, who wanted to view personnel files and security systems, as well as classified information that requires a security clearance. They held firm even amid threats from D

  • My J6 Neighbor Was Released From Prison By Trump. I'm Furious About What Happened The Day He Got Home.

    “Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”

  • Trudeau Tells Trump: Your Tariff War Will Shut American Factories

    Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau launched a broadside at Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariffs late Saturday, telling him they will cost American jobs—and revealing that the new president is refusing to take his calls. The northern neighbor’s leader scoffed at Trump’s claim that he was acting because of fentanyl crossing the border, announced his own 25 percent tariffs, and warned Canada has “leverage” including its vast mineral resources and oil industry. Speaking hours after the Star-Spangle

  • 3 Bills You Might Not Have To Pay With Trump as President

    President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House is poised to bring significant changes, one of which is bills. If you're worried about having to shell out more money for some bills that might...

  • Hero Pilot ‘Disgusted’ But ‘Not Surprised’ By Trump’s Response to D.C. Crash

    One of the nation’s most famous pilots had some choice words for President Donald Trump for seemingly blaming diversity, equity, and inclusion for the fatal mid-air collision in Washington, D.C. earlier this week. Known for his sanguine manner and aversion to partisan politics, Chelsey ‘Sully’ Sullenberger hit back against the Republican president on MSNBC’s The Last Word on Thursday as host Lawrence O’Donnell asked him for his take on the tragedy. “I don’t want to draw you into politics, but if

  • DeSantis, Florida GOP tensions spill out into open

    Tensions are spilling out into the open between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and members of his own party in the Sunshine State, pointing to a new discordant era of GOP-led politics in a state that has trended red over the last few cycles. The rare intraparty fighting came to a head this week when…

  • On GPS: What does Trump have against Canada?

    Fareed speaks with Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s former finance minister and a top candidate to be its next prime minister, about her country’s response to US President Donald Trump’s tough tariffs on Canadian goods.

  • Canadians largely against proposal to merge with US: Survey

    The majority of Canadians are opposed to their country merging with the U.S., something President Trump has suggested in recent weeks, according to new surveys published on Friday. The new YouGov polls, conducted in both the U.S. and Canada, found that 77 percent of Canadians are strongly or somewhat against Canada becoming a part of…

  • ‘Cosplay Kristi’ Ridiculed Over Nonstop Parade of Costumes

    From lipstick and bulletproof vests to cowboy hats, Kristi Noem’s work wardrobe has earned her a new nickname: “Cosplay Kristi.” Ditching the typical White House attire, the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary began her new gig by tagging along on Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in full makeup, curled hair wearing a baseball ICE hat and bulletproof vest. She later joined Fox News wearing a completely different border patrol outfit—and so her first nickname came to be: ICE Barbie. But on S

  • Bill Maher Commends Trump’s Response to ‘Stupid’ DC Crash Question

    Comedian Bill Maher applauded President Donald Trump for what he said was a fitting response to a “stupid” question about visiting the crash site of the mid-air collision that killed 67 people this week in Washington, D.C. Taking press questions in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he intends to see the crash site in the Potomac River himself. To which Trump responded, “You tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?” On Friday’s broadcast of Real Time With Bi

  • Noem defends tariffs: ‘These countries have an opportunity to get on board’

    Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Sunday that Mexico, Canada and China have an “opportunity” to partner with the U.S. to stem the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigration. In an interview on NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” Noem defended President Trump’s decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada and a…