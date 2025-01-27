Seven signs your child could be addicted to their mobile phone

Mumsnet has launched a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of smartphone and social media addiction in children.

Rage Against the Screen hopes to help to empower parents with the tools and knowledge they need to safeguard their kids and calling on the government to take action and to encourage stronger legislation like Josh MacAlister MPs Safer Phones Bill to protect children from harmful online practices.

The campaign launch follows research, carried out by the parenting site last year, that found 68% of users would back a complete ban on social media for under 16s, while 62% of parents are concerned about the impact of excess screen time on their child’s mental health.

Discussing the topic on BBC radio 4 this morning, Mumsnet founder and CEO Justine Roberts said the campaign was set up in response to increasing commentary about parents feeling concerned about the addictive impact of smartphones.

She said some parents had reported their children "acting like addicts who can't cope, wandering around the house at night, searching for their phones".

In response to suggestions parents could simply take children's phones away from them, Roberts says this was too simplistic. "Phones allow people to really function in the world now," she explained. "Very often kids need phones for homework, as bus passes. They need them for music and, of course, their social lives. So I think it's very hard for parents to act in isolation," she explained.

"Because if one child loses their phone, they are socially excluded. But if we can get some rules around everyone having the same kind of safeguards, then we've got a chance of making it the norm," she added.

Parents are increasingly worried about the addictive nature of mobile phones. (Getty Images)

Though parents are concerned about what children are viewing on their phones, what many are most worried about is the addictive nature of smartphones and social media.

"While I hesitate to use the term 'addiction' in a clinical sense in many cases, what we are observing is a worrying behavioural dependency," psychologist Barbara Santini tells Yahoo UK. "It is driven by the brain’s reward system being constantly stimulated by the notifications, the social validation, and the sheer accessibility of these devices."

Experts say this is concerning for parents because children's brains are still developing and are therefore more susceptible to these influences.

"Brains don’t stop developing until around the age of 26 which can impact rational thinking, and makes children and young people more susceptible to the negative influences of the online world," family psychotherapist Fiona Yassin explains to Yahoo UK.

A constant pressure to be available and plugged in 24/7 also potentially places children at risk of a range of problems. "Problematic smartphone use has also been associated with elevated mental health issues, including the occurrence of anxiety and depression, as well as greater alcohol consumption, poorer academic performance, and greater impulsivity," Yassin adds.

"Mobile phone consumption is also associated with sleep disturbance, as it has been linked to an increase in fatigue and sleep disorders. In a large UK cross-sectional study, 68.7% of young people who had a mobile phone addiction reported poor sleep quality."

Signs your child could be "addicted" to their phone

Increased usage and irritability when asked to come off phone

As well as being on their phone for hours Yassin says those with a dependency issue may also get defensive, angry, irritable and may even get aggressive if they are asked to come off their phone. "They may also lie about the time they spend on their phone and pretend they aren’t on it when they are," she adds.

Disruption of everyday activities

In those developing an increased dependency everyday necessities, such as sleep and eating times can become disrupted. Yassin says some children may get up at night to check their phone, or go to bed with their phone. "They may also reach for their phone the moment they are bored," she adds. "Or neglect sports and hobbies they used to enjoy."

There are some signs parents can look out for that suggest an increasing dependency on a mobile phone. (Getty Images)

A usage 'buzz'

Children who are developing an addiction seem to get a "buzz" or be on a "high" when they are on their phone. "And experience ‘withdrawal’ symptoms when they are not on it," Yassin adds.

Physical symptoms

Yassin says physical symptoms may start to show when your child is excessively using their phone, such as complaints of a headache, or stiffness in the back or neck from looking down at their phone.

Anticipatory anxiety

Parents should also look out for "anticipatory anxiety". "A child becomes agitated or preoccupied before they’re even separated from their phone," Santini explains. "They might start asking repeatedly when they can have it back, or become visibly anxious at the mere suggestion of it being taken away. This suggests a deep psychological reliance."

Displacement

Another key indicator of phone dependency is what Santini refers to as “displacement”. "Are they displacing crucial developmental activities, such as playing outdoors with their friends, engaging in hobbies, and having proper face-to-face conversations, with screen time?" she asks.

Difficulties with emotional regulation

Santini says parents may also notice difficulties with emotional regulation, increased impulsivity, and a decline in school performance.

What to do if you think your child is too dependent on their phone

Try to understand the underlying cause of phone dependency

Santini says tackling an increase in phone dependency in children requires a more rounded approach than simply setting time limits. "We need to understand the underlying needs the phone is fulfilling," she explains. "Is it a need for social connection? A way to escape boredom? A search for validation?"

Be a role model for your young person

Yassin suggests setting a positive example for your young person by having screen free time. "Put your phone out of sight at mealtimes or in the evening and be aware of using your phone for long periods or whilst you’re around family and friends," she adds.

Take a detox as a family

People revert to their phones because they have an addictive quality. "Stepping away from devices is important for us all, and although they may initially resist, having time away can be particularly beneficial for young people," Yassin says.

"Set a goal - a minimum amount of time you want your break to last - and once you’ve achieved it, come together as a family and reflect on how you feel," she continues.

Experts suggests engaging children in activities away from their phone. (Getty Images)

Distract away from phones

Help to limit the time your young person spends on their phone by distracting them with other activities. "It’s difficult to scroll whilst taking part in an activity like sport, cooking, art or volunteering," Yassin advises. "Distracting away from their phone is not to prevent your young person from connecting with friends, it’s about encouraging them to engage in in-person experiences and activities that can help young people to feel fulfilled and more confident."

Be inquisitive about what your young person is doing online

Rather than accusing your young person of overusing their phone, Yassin suggests being inquisitive about what it is they are doing on it by asking them a range of questions. "Does anything upset you on social media? Have you posted something that you don’t feel comfortable with? Are you worried about the content you’re seeing on your phone? Do you think you have a different online persona to the one you have in-person?" she adds.

Talking to children about their life on their phones can help break a dependency. (Getty Images)

Seek professional help

If you think your young person is suffering with their mental health, is consumed by the pressures of social media, or is suicidal, seek professional help immediately.

"Some mental health cases and disorders will require the assistance of a psychiatrist or mental health professional," Yassin says. "Know that there are specialists who can help and you do not have to face this alone."

