The Children’s Trust: Preparing for a successful school year







As the excitement and anticipation of the upcoming school year starts to build, it’s essential for both children and parents to prepare for what lies ahead. While children and youth will face opportunities and challenges, parents play a crucial role in setting them up for success. Early preparation is key to ensuring a smooth transition and a positive start to the school year.

Establish a routine

One of the best ways to get your children ready for the new school year is by establishing a routine well in advance. A couple of weeks before classes begin, set a consistent bedtime and wake-up time, as well as a regular meal schedule. For younger children, a bedtime routine that includes a bath or shower, brushing their teeth and a bedtime story can promote better sleep and help them adjust.

While it’s important to set routines, parents should also be prepared to be flexible. Let your kids know that everything doesn’t have to be perfect from day one. Set reasonable expectations and be patient as they adapt. Emphasize that you are there to support them every step of the way and that you both will handle any challenges together.

Getting them socially and emotionally ready

Separation anxiety is common as young children start or return to school, especially if they are not involved in summer camps or programs. To help them adjust, gradually increase the time they spend away from home in the weeks leading up to school. Arrange playdates with classmates to make the idea of being away from family less daunting.

Discuss the upcoming school year with your children, highlighting the positive aspects of returning to class. Talk about what they are most looking forward to, such as reconnecting with friends, participating in activities or sports and going on field trips. Reassure them that it’s normal to feel nervous and that many of their classmates probably feel the same way.

Practical preparations

Another way to boost your child’s confidence and set them up for success is by ensuring they have all the necessary school supplies before the first day. Refrain from last-minute shopping to avoid shortages and high prices. The earlier you start, the better. Take advantage of the Florida Back to School Tax Holiday, which runs through Aug. 11, for tax breaks on school supplies.

Don’t forget about after-school!

Connect with The Trust’s extensive network of programs that offer a wealth of opportunities and resources, including after-school programs. You can explore free or low-cost after-school options to ensure your children are cared for after school hours, when you may be at work. Visit The Trust’s Find a Program page (TheChildrensTrust.org/Find-A-Program) or visit 211miami.org/AfterSchool (or call 2-1-1) for even more after-school programs funded by The Trust, Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County.

While the back-to-school transition can be challenging, early preparation will make it much smoother. By establishing routines, addressing anxieties and taking advantage of resources available, parents and caregivers will help their children embrace the upcoming school year with confidence and enthusiasm.

Ximena Nunez of The Children’t Trust.

Ximena Nunez has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and communications and blends her passion for children with her fervor for creative marketing and communications at The Children’s Trust in Miami-Dade County, where she has been Director of Communications for the past five years.