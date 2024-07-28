Chill out! 10 cooling gizmos to get you through the next heat wave, starting at $10

Run this towel under cold water for just ten seconds, then wring it out and drape it around your neck for up to two hours of cooling relief. And while it's wrapped around you, its UPF 50+ fabric will protect you from the sun's harmful rays.

"Traveled with this and it really cooled me off on some strenuous hikes in warm weather. The pouch it comes in is great too; it keeps the towel small and has a hook to attach it to a backpack or purse," one five-star fan wrote.