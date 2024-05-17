Chinese man who lost his arm and leg travels the world on his bike

CBC

It's been almost a year since the crime occurred, but Britt Leroux of Windsor says she's still haunted by the selfie photo that Bubba Pollock took and posted while in the hospital room of her terminally ill father."My heart sank (when I saw it)," Leroux told CBC Windsor on Wednesday, just after leaving yet another court date on the case."It was the scariest moment of my entire life... That he's going to take the time to research who I am, drive to a city, and use my dying father to intimidate me