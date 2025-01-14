Best Chinese New Year hampers and gifts, including Radley and Lego

From hampers to hand decorated biscuits, our shopping guide has everything you need to kick off the Lunar New Year celebrations.

The 29 January marks Chinese New Year, which celebrates the beginning of spring and the start of a new year in the traditional Chinese calendar. Each year, a different animal from the zodiac is associated with the new year celebrations, and 2025 will be the year of the snake, which, according to Chinese astrology, represents change, renewal, and self-discovery.

Many brands have launched Chinese New Year-themed gifts, with limited edition packaging and products that mark the occasion. It's also sometimes referred to as the Lunar New Year - this is because the dates follow the phases of the moon, so you'll often see the word 'lunar' written across products and gift boxes.

If you're shopping for family and friends this year, or hosting a dinner, we've curated a shopping guide to many of the different gifts and hampers that would make thoughtful presents.

Top of our list is the Harrods Spring Festival Hamper, which features an impressive array of sweet treats and refreshing drinks, as well as this box of Lunar New Year Iced Biscuits from Fortnum & Mason that feature symbols of good fortune and prosperity on tasty gingerbread.

Whether you want to indulge in a luxurious hamper filled with food and drink, or send a small gift to a loved one, we've found gifts for every price point.

The best Chinese New Year hampers and gifts

Harrods Harrods The Spring Festival Hamper This hamper is filled with tasty treats to celebrate in style. Inside is a Milk Chocolate Gold Bar, Cocoa-Dusted Jumbo Raisins, Lunar New Year Snake Biscuit Trio, Jasmine Green Loose Leaf Tea, Citrus Blossom Honey, Cocoa-Dusted Pecans and Jasmine Sparkling Tea. Five lucky customers will also find £180 Chai Wu dining voucher inside. £175 at Harrods

Fortnum & Mason The Lunar New Year Gift Box You can't really go wrong with Fortnum & Mason, and their food hampers are well-loved for good reason. Inside this Lunar New Year themed box is a special selection of treats to kick off the celebrations, including; Chocolate Gold Coins, delightful Piccadilly Stem Ginger Biscuits and Lunar New Year Iced Biscuits, Cup of Good Fortune Loose Leaf Tea and a non-alcoholic Rosé Sparkling Tea. £80 at Fortnum & Mason

Cutter & Squidge Luxury Lunar New Year Hamper Indulge in this hamper of sweet treats, savoury bites and refreshing drinks. There's a mixed brownie box to share, as well as chilli oil cookie bites, Sparkling Mango Passionfruit Bubble Tea, Sparkling Lychee Rose Bubble Tea and a jar of sweet chilli nuts. £46 at Cutter & Squidge

Fortnum & Mason Lunar New Year Iced Biscuits, These decorative ginger biscuits make a beautiful gift for loved ones when celebrating the year of the snake. There's five delicious designs to enjoy, handmade and hand decorated with a lantern, koi karp, a fan, boat and a snake. £20 at Fortnum & Mason

Biscuiteers Biscuiteers Chinese New Year Letterbox Biscuits Biscuiteers are well-loved for its letterbox biscuits that are decorated with colour, detail and themes, such as this Chinese New Year Box. £25 at Biscuiteers

Radley Radley Lunar New Year SS25 Medium Flapover Purse While more expensive, this beautifully decorated leather purse has a orchid flower appliqué, a timely padded zodiac snake, press stud fastening, five interior card slots, two slip pockets and a zip pocket. £79 at Radley

Selfridges Estée Lauder Lunar New Year Advanced Night Repair Serum 50ml Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Serum has long been its bestselling skincare product, thanks to a formula packed with anti-aging benefits, so if you're already an avid user, or know someone who is, what better way to celebrate the year of the snake than with this illustrated bottle. £89 at Selfridges

Lego Lego Good Fortune If you really want to impress your guests, this Lego set ticks all the boxes. Suitable for aged nine and older, it's a great way to teach kids (and adults) about Chinese traditions by building objects that symbolise good health and prosperity. £70 at Lego