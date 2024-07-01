Chipotle preps for Olympics by offering meals of star athletes, gold foil-wrapped burritos

Chipotle is suiting up its burritos for the Paris Olympic Games.

Starting July 25, the fast-casual Mexican food chain will be wrapping burritos in gold foil for a limited time to celebrate the Summer Olympic Games. Chipotle previously used gold foil during the Summer Tokyo Games in 2021.

For a limited time, starting Monday July 1, customers will also be able to order the favorite menu items of some top U.S. Olympians. For example, the Anthony Edwards Bowl – the favorite order of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, a member of the U.S. men's national basketball team – is made with half chicken, half steak, brown rice, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and lettuce.

Chipotle has partnered with Edwards and other Olympians including USWNT soccer star Sophia Smith, skateboarder Jagger Eaton, beach volleyball's Sara Hughes and men's tennis player Taylor Fritz for the Games. Each has "Unwrapped" behind-the-scenes training videos on Instagram.

“Every one of our Team Chipotle athletes has had a unique journey,” Chipotle's chief brand officer Chris Brandt said in a statement to USA TODAY. “By highlighting their stories and how Chipotle has been a key component of their training regimens, we hope to inspire and fuel the next generation of great American athletes.”

You can get gold foil-wrapped burritos starting July 25 – the Games' Opening Ceremony is July 26 – by ordering in restaurants or online from participating Chipotle locations. Chipotle will also serve gold foil burritos at its six restaurants in Paris and one restaurant in Lyon.

Chipotle's limited-time menu items for the Summer Olympic Games

In addition to The Anthony Edwards Bowl, you can find these other favorites of U.S. Olympians on Chipotle's digital menu in the Chipotle app or on Chipotle.com:

The Jagger Eaton Burrito: Chicken, white rice, black beans, tomatillo red-chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, cheese, guacamole, and lettuce.

The Taylor Fritz Bowl: Double chicken, white rice, sour cream, cheese, and guacamole.

The Sara Hughes Burrito: Double steak, white rice, black beans, cheese, and lettuce.

The Sophia Smith Burrito: Chicken, brown rice, light black beans, light pinto beans, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, and cheese.

