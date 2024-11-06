What your choice of animal print says about you

When it comes to autumn/winter fashion, it’s a jungle out there. And we’re not just talking about the dog-eat-dog approach to securing one of Sienna Miller’s tiger-print velvet jackets for Marks & Spencer. Celebrities have fallen for animal prints in a big way for the festive season, too, with leopard, zebra, tiger and snake prints all making their mark.

Case in point: designer Alice Temperley recently wore a leopard-print waistcoat and trousers to celebrate the return of her eponymous fashion label (a look that her friend, beauty entrepreneur Trinny Woodall, had also championed on Instagram a few days earlier). Elsewhere, the street-style set is favouring directional zebra motifs: see Lady Mary Charteris, Caroline Issa and Caroline Rush during the latest round of fashion weeks.

Alice Temperley (right) wearing a leopard-print waistcoat and trousers at the opening of Temperley London’s Sloane Street flagship on October 30 2024 - Getty

Mary Charteris at Elie Saab’s spring/summer 2025 show - Getty

That said, wearing animal print for the first time can feel a little intimidating, so the key is to keep things simple. “Mixing animal prints works best when they share a similar colour palette, or feature the same shade across both prints to bring cohesion,” shares stylist and self-confessed leopard-print lover, Corina Gaffey.

Casual pieces and accessories are another way to dip your toe into the trend. “Opt for casual pieces, like a leopard knit, then pair with blue jeans and a trench coat. Alternatively, try teaming a white T-shirt with leopard-print jeans. These classic wardrobe basics will ground the print and keep it looking fresh,” continues Gaffey.

Clashing prints at Milan Fashion Week, September 2024 - Getty

“Animal-print accessories are also [everywhere] this season, with everything from hats to belts decked out in a wild print – you could even do an all-black ensemble with leopard courts for the office. Brown is another key colour for winter, so lean into chocolate shades and add a leopard print for texture.”

If you’re a more seasoned animal-print wearer, you may be feeling brave enough to clash your prints. “I would normally stick to [wearing] one animal print in an outfit, but if you wanted to mix it up, start with a hero item, like leopard jeans, then add another print in via a handbag or hair accessory,” advises stylist Emma Lane. “Just ensure you have an element of colour from within the clashing prints that tie the outfit together. For example, if they both have black in them, repeat that colour in the form of a jacket or shoe.”

But with a menagerie of different prints available on the high street, how do you decide which is best? And what does your choice say about your style?

Leopard

Leopard print has become so ubiquitous that it’s considered a fashion neutral. “The reason for calling it neutral is that it’s versatile and easily paired with many shades and prints,” explains Gaffey. “Burgundy – one of the hottest hues for winter – pairs perfectly with animal print, as does a host of brighter reds, blush pinks, forest greens, greys and beige.” Leopard-print jeans (particularly Ganni’s) have become a favourite with the street-style set, but now the look is trickling down to the high street, too, with covetable iterations by M&S and Mango.

Leopard-print jeans, £235, Ganni; Satin skirt, £45.99, Mango; Pony hair ballet flats, £125, Cos

Cotton-blend jacket, £119, John Lewis

wyse

Merino wool jumper, £110, Wyse

Tiger

Leopard print’s grown-up cousin, tiger, is far less common – and thus more surprising. Less in-your-face due to its darker hue and more minimalistic stripe, it looks particularly chic on dresses and trouser suits for party season, à la Sienna Miller’s set for M&S. Tiger-print fans are sophisticated and elegant; they’re for the woman who orders a dry martini and wears red lipstick.

Rixo silk dress, £245, Net-a-Porter; Velvet trousers, £79, M&S x Sienna Miller

Zebra

Another left-field option for seasoned animal-print wearers is zebra. The monochrome stripe has been a staple of chic wardrobes since the late 1960s, when Yves Saint Laurent first started using it in his collections. The easiest way to wear it is with one standout piece, such as a skirt or a blouse. Pare back the rest of your outfit to ensure it takes centre stage, and use it as an alternative to the polka dot or traditional nautical stripe.

Round-neck sweater, £35.99, Mango; Rotate Birger Christensen sequinned recycled tulle dress, £260, Net-a-Porter; Sisters Point satin skirt, £59.95, John Lewis

Snake

Competing with leopard print for the sexiest animal motif in our wardrobes, snakeskin has long been associated with expensive handbags and boots. Today, the snakeskin effect is being applied to everything from blouses to coats, too, offering a new-season alternative to leopard print.

Straight-leg jeans, £27.99, Zara; Alice + Olivia faux-leather skirt, £315, Harvey Nichols; Khaite leather belt, £380, My Theresa