Christie Brinkley, 70, uses this anti-aging eye treatment 'morning and night' — and it's on sale
The Eye Lift Wand "[takes] away any puffiness," the 70-year-old supermodel told Instagram followers.
Christie Brinkley's beauty advice is simple: Consistency is everything. "It's what you do every day that will determine how healthy and vibrant you look and feel," the 70-year-old former Sports Illustrated model said via Instagram in 2022. "Sleep well, eat a rainbow organic diet, stay hydrated and protect and care for your skin 24 hours a day. It's up to you; it's in your hands!"
In the post, Brinkley credits sunscreen and SBLA Beauty as the secret ingredients behind her "very simple" skincare routine. "I love knowing that under whatever sunblock or makeup I use, I have powerful active ingredients working for me [and] giving me both immediate and long-term results," she writes.
The mother-of-three is a famously open book when it comes to her anti-aging routine, regularly crediting SBLA Beauty for helping slow down Mother Nature. Brinkley has previously called the brand's The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand a "necessary" part of her skincare routine, the Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand a "powerful" weapon against wrinkles and sagging skin, and the Eye Lift Wand — which is currently on sale for 40 per cent off — a "morning and night" staple.
Christie Brinkley uses the Eye Lift Wand "morning and night," according to her Instagram post.
Shop for $89 USD (down from $149 USD).
The Eye Lift Wand "[makes] my eyes look awake, [takes] away any puffiness and [opens them] up a little bit," she said in an Instagram Reel.
Dubbed "the first-ever eye lift in a topical treatment" by SBLA, the Eye Lift Wand is formulated to smooth and lift eyelid creases and hooded eyelids, lift eyebrows, and brighten the eye area.
"[I use it] morning and night," she said in another post.
