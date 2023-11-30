Christie Brinkley, 69, swears by this anti-aging tool — and it's still 40% off for Cyber Week

Christie Brinkley calls this anti-aging product "necessary" to her skincare routine (Photos via Getty & SBLA)

While some celebrities stay notoriously tight-lipped about their anti-aging routines, at 69, Christie Brinkley's beauty book is wide open. In the past, the supermodel has shared the oh-so-coveted secrets behind her ageless glow, crediting the first step of her beauty routine to SBLA Beauty's fan-favourite The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand. For anyone looking to give the sculpting wand a try for themselves, it's 40 per cent right now during Cyber Week — SBLA Beauty's biggest sale of the year.

In an August 2022 Instagram post, Brinkley elaborated on her go-to skincare product.

"As you can see, I have a lot of sun damage," she says while applying the wand to the bare skin around her eyes. "I love the great outdoors. I grew up a surfer girl in Malibu, and from there, I became a model, and I was on every other beach in the world posing in a bathing suit with the instructions: 'Go get a tan!'"

Brinkley, an SBLA ambassador, has been a vocal fan of the beauty brand for years, praising The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand as a tool to even out skin tone, lessen the appearance of sun damage and diminish the look of fine lines.

It's "necessary," she says to the camera.

"My Morning Beauty Routine straight out of the shower pre make up magic ..but these wands do have some magic of their own!" (Photo via Christie Brinkley/Instagram)

The brand calls its Sculpting Wand a "mini facelift," thanks to a potent blend of good-for-you ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, squalane and caffeine.

The facial wand "reduces the look of wrinkles right away and long term," Brinkley wrote in a previous Instagram post. "It also smooths, brightens the complexion, de-puffs my eyes in the morning, and works great under and over makeup as a refresher!"

Others share similar praise for the anti-aging stick, with one user commenting that they're a "huge fan" of the sculpting wand, writing it's a "magical way of keeping my emerging jowls at bay!"

'Mini facelift'

SBLA's wands "have the magic touch," writes another user. "I've seen incredible results using these amazing products! Currently loving the eye wand!"

"Love the neck wands," says a third commenter. "Just purchased the new eye wand and can't wait to get it!!"

After applying The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand, Brinkley says she uses the brand's Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand, which is also on sale now.

