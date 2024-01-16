Christina Applegate receives standing ovation at 75th Emmys in surprise appearance amid MS: 'Radiant'

Actress Christina Applegate presented at the 75th Emmys, with a cane in hand. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

American actress Christina Applegate made a surprise appearance at the 75th Primetime Emmys on Monday night as she battles multiple sclerosis.

The "Dead To Me" star — who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series — came on stage with a cane, with host Anthony Anderson taking her on his arm. She thanked the crowd as she received a standing ovation.

Applegate got teary-eyed and joked, "Oh my God, you're totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It's fine... Body not by Ozempic!" People reported she added, "We don't have to applaud every time I do something."

She dazzled in a silk velvet Siriano skirt ensemble. The designer, Christian Siriano, even took to Instagram with a video of Applegate, captioning his post, "Oh Christina, you are divine and I will dress you any day of the week! What a woman."

Applegate presented the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series to Ayo Edebiri, the star of Golden Globes winner "The Bear." This was her first red carpet event since February 2023.

The 52-year-old icon was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in August of 2021.

According to MS Canada, MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system, that can "affect vision, memory, balance and mobility." There is no cure for it.

In an interview with Variety in May 2023, after the release of the final season of "Dead to Me," Applegate revealed, "With the disease of MS, it"s never a good day. You just have little shitty days." She opened up about realizing she took simple things for granted, like taking a shower which has now become "frightening" to her due to a risk of falling.

"Going down the stairs, carrying things — you can't do that anymore. It f——— sucks," she told Variety. She also admitted crowds are "exhausting" to her now. "Imagine just being in a crowd of people and how loud that is. It's like 5,000 times louder for anyone who has lesions on their brains."

Actor Anthony Anderson and US actress Christina Applegate arrive onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Social media users rushed to show their support for the actress' big return.

"Christina Applegate's standing ovation at the Emmys is a testament to her resilient spirit and the industry's respect for her work," one person shared on X.

"She looks radiant," another added.

"So well deserved! She's given her life to this industry literally acting since she was 1," someone pointed out.

One thanked Applegate "for showing what MS looks like."

Thank you @1capplegate for showing what MS looks like! It’s not easy but we are giving 1000% every time we even walk across a stage terrified of falling adrenaline rushing. I know you’ll need to rest tomorrow probably all day. But thank you for keeping it REAL! #MSSucks — Andrea (@AndreaPunksmom) January 16, 2024

"It's not easy but we are giving 1000 [per cent] every time we even walk across a stage terrified of falling adrenaline rushing. I know you'll need to rest tomorrow probably all day. But thank you for keeping it real!," they wrote.

"This makes me so happy to see. I've been a fan of Christina since I was a kid. She's amazing and deserves all of the love," another person shared.

