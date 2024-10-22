Christmas is canceled, Miami: Santa’s Enchanted Forest will not return this year

People at the iconic entrance at Santa’s Enchanted Forest, the holiday-themed amusement park that moved to Medley.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest will not be delighting visitors with its “games, food, shows, nativities” this year.

On its Instagram account, Miami’s longtime Christmas-themed amusement park announced that it won’t return for the holiday season.

“Santa’s Enchanted Forest will be closed for the 2024 season as we reflect on four magical decades of cherished memories and plans for the future,” the post read.

No information was given about whether the annual event would be back for 2025, but the post did express how grateful the team at Santa’s was for the years of support from locals. “As you celebrate the holidays this season, we hope you’ll carry with you the warmth of the memories we’ve created together. Wishing you and your loved ones abundant joy, love, and the special wonder that this time of year brings.”

This is just another blow to fans of the seasonal theme park which called Tropical Park home for decades. After the county refused to renew its lease in 2020, Santa’s struggled to find a permanent home for its only-in-Miami holiday fun like the “Santa on a Surfboard” display and its giant tree that does a light show to reggaeton.

Santa’s popped up in Hialeah Park in 2021, but the space proved cumbersome because of parking issues. For the past two years, Santa’s Enchanted Forest has been held on a vacant lot in Medley, near the Covanta waste-to-energy plant and the Medley landfill.

And while Santa’s was wandering Miami’s northern municipalities searching for a home, a new Christmas-themed attraction called Christmas Wonderland took over the original Santa’s Enchanted space at Tropical Park.

Read More: Miami now has two competing holiday theme parks. Here’s what we think of them

“We had a vision of what we wanted, something more in line with such world class holiday villages you see at Hyde Park in London and Bryant Park in New York,” Tony Albelo, CEO of EngageLive!, the company that created the experience, told the Miami Herald last year.

Christmas Wonderland is scheduled to return to Tropical Park on Nov. 14.