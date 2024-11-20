Why elaborate Christmas window displays evoke wonder and joy

Curious Asian toddler girl looking at window display while doing Christmas shopping with her mother on the high street.
Colourful display windows can be dazzling at Christmastime, drawing viewers of all ages into its wonder and merriment. (Getty Images)

The second Halloween is behind us and November begins, everybody knows - Christmas is approaching. As Mariah Carey, the self-proclaimed queen of Christmas, says each year: "It’s time!"

For many Britons, Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year because with it come the decorations, lights and overall festive cheer. It’s a much-needed pick-me-up as winter beds in and the nights get longer and colder.

It also means the arrival of highly anticipated Christmas window displays in our favourite high street stores, particularly big department stores such as Fortnum & Mason, Selfridges, Liberty, Harvey Nichols, and more.

2YKJDY3 London, UK. 18th Nov, 2024. The annual 'advent calendar' facade decorations and 2024 display glows in festive red on the Fortnum and Mason building in Piccadilly. Christmas Lights, baubles and elaborate decorations have been put up along Bond Street and its luxury shops, Piccadilly, Burlington Arcade and all through Mayfair in anticipation of the the busy Christmas shopping season. Credit: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News
Fortnum and Mason;s Christmas display turns the entire building into a giant advent calendar. (PA)

Early November saw Fortnum & Mason unveil decorations that transformed the entire building into a giant advent calendar. On ground level, the main window displays carry the retailer’s 2024 theme, Feast of the Season, which highlights British wildlife.

A reindeer with golden antlers anchors the display, with other windows displaying squirrels exchanging gifts under mistletoe and hares frolicking around a tree stump. The colourful display has already drawn plenty of attention both in Piccadilly, where the store is located, and on social media.

FREE EDITORIAL & ONLINE USE Â© Jeff Moore Fortnum & Mason Christmas Windows 2024 Friday, 1st November 2024 â€“ Iconic London store Fortnum & Mason has unveiled its much-anticipated Christmas window display at its Piccadilly flagship. This year's theme, Feast of the Season, celebrates Fortnumâ€™s rich heritage of storytelling and artistry, transforming the storefront into a magical Christmas feast brimming with festive characters in front of a backdrop of British flora and fauna. Each window brings to life the enchanting figures from Fortnum's new 2024 Christmas packaging, capturing the whimsical spirit of a Fortnumâ€™s Christmas, with elegant nods to its storied past.
Fortnum & Mason's ground-floor windows feature scenes highlighting British wildlife, with a heavy dose of Christmas cheer. (Fortnum & Mason)

Selfridges also unveiled its famously festive windows on Oxford Street earlier this month. The department store has gone all out with its maximalist 'More the Merrier' theme, with windows exploding with colour and glitter in what has been described as a "antidote to the mundane".

This year, Selfridges’ displays were brought to life by long-term collaborators Max Allen and Emily Pugh, alongside artists Andrew Logan, Charles Jeffrey, and Flaminia Veronesi.

Laura Weir, chief creative at Selfridges, tells Yahoo UK: "We know how much customers look forward to seeing our Christmas windows every year. For many, they are an annual highlight, a must-visit destination during the festive season.

Selfridges' highly anticipated window displays are a lesson in maximalism this year, brought to life by long-term collaborators Max Allen and Emily Pugh, alongside artists Andrew Logan, Charles Jeffrey, and Flaminia Veronesi. (Getty Images)
Selfridges' highly anticipated window displays are a lesson in maximalism this year, brought to life by long-term collaborators Max Allen and Emily Pugh, alongside artists Andrew Logan, Charles Jeffrey, and Flaminia Veronesi. (Selfridges)

"This year’s windows are an explosion of colour and light, designed to spark joy and lift spirits. There’s nothing better than seeing the happiness the windows bring to shoppers and passers-by as they gaze into the scenes and let their imaginations wander."

There’s no doubt Christmas lights and windows are a huge draw, not only among tourists but also for locals, many of whom are excited to see what the high streets will bring when Christmas comes knocking.

Selfridges launches More The Merrier! Christmas windows with Charles Jeffrey at Selfridges Oxford Street store.
Artist Charles Jeffrey unveiled his eccentric Christmas display window at Selfridges Oxford Street store. (Selfridges)

Alex Barker, lecturer in Psychology at the University of Derby, explains that, because Christmas is a time of year usually marked by excess and social connection, the window displays act as a marker of this time of the year.

"Christmas window displays [deliver] reminders of Christmases past, and a desire to provide a joyful Christmas in the present," he tells Yahoo UK.

"They can evoke joyful, nostalgic feelings and research shows that empathy can be a powerful motivator to spend to get the perfect gift; when we see loved ones receiving a great gift, we feel good ourselves."

Wait. So our beloved Christmas displays are just a ploy to get us to shop? In short: yes.

2YKJDYH London, UK. 18th Nov, 2024. People admire and take selfies with the colourful Dior window decor and illuminated underwater seahorse theme above the store in Old Bond Street. Christmas Lights, baubles and elaborate decorations have been put up along Bond Street and its luxury shops, Piccadilly, Burlington Arcade and all through Mayfair in anticipation of the the busy Christmas shopping season. Credit: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News
Dior's marine-themed Christmas decorations have been popular among social media users this year, thanks to its dazzling display. (Getty Images)

"Advertisements and window displays also often contain scenes of an idealised Christmas, with all the magic and nostalgia that people aspire to deliver at this time of year - think of how many perfect trees and Christmas dinner tables you see at this time of year," Barker says. "Consumers are likely to see this as desirable and attempt to achieve the Christmas they desire based on what they see."

But even if the window displays don’t entice you to shop, many observers still get plenty of comfort and joy just from looking at them. This is especially true of designs that tell a story, says Karim Salama, director of e-innovate.

"Whether through visual storytelling or creating an immersive experience, the goal is to evoke the emotions tied to Christmas - joy, nostalgia and wonder," he explains.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Harvey Nichols unveils 2024 Christmas windows on November 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Harvey Nichols)
Harvey Nichols took inspiration from Tim Burton for its 2024 Christmas window display. (Getty Images)

The right mix of elements like lighting, colour schemes and props can "transform a simple window into a scene that feels both magical and inviting", he adds. "It’s about more than just showcasing products; it’s about creating an emotional connection that drives foot traffic."

So whether you’re out on the high street searching for Christmas presents, or just to admire the dazzling displays of lights and decorations, festive window displays are bound to put a smile on your face.

