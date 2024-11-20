Why elaborate Christmas window displays evoke wonder and joy

Colourful display windows can be dazzling at Christmastime, drawing viewers of all ages into its wonder and merriment. (Getty Images)

The second Halloween is behind us and November begins, everybody knows - Christmas is approaching. As Mariah Carey, the self-proclaimed queen of Christmas, says each year: "It’s time!"

For many Britons, Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year because with it come the decorations, lights and overall festive cheer. It’s a much-needed pick-me-up as winter beds in and the nights get longer and colder.

It also means the arrival of highly anticipated Christmas window displays in our favourite high street stores, particularly big department stores such as Fortnum & Mason, Selfridges, Liberty, Harvey Nichols, and more.

Fortnum and Mason;s Christmas display turns the entire building into a giant advent calendar. (PA)

Early November saw Fortnum & Mason unveil decorations that transformed the entire building into a giant advent calendar. On ground level, the main window displays carry the retailer’s 2024 theme, Feast of the Season, which highlights British wildlife.

A reindeer with golden antlers anchors the display, with other windows displaying squirrels exchanging gifts under mistletoe and hares frolicking around a tree stump. The colourful display has already drawn plenty of attention both in Piccadilly, where the store is located, and on social media.

Fortnum & Mason's ground-floor windows feature scenes highlighting British wildlife, with a heavy dose of Christmas cheer. (Fortnum & Mason)

Selfridges also unveiled its famously festive windows on Oxford Street earlier this month. The department store has gone all out with its maximalist 'More the Merrier' theme, with windows exploding with colour and glitter in what has been described as a "antidote to the mundane".

This year, Selfridges’ displays were brought to life by long-term collaborators Max Allen and Emily Pugh, alongside artists Andrew Logan, Charles Jeffrey, and Flaminia Veronesi.

Laura Weir, chief creative at Selfridges, tells Yahoo UK: "We know how much customers look forward to seeing our Christmas windows every year. For many, they are an annual highlight, a must-visit destination during the festive season.

Selfridges' highly anticipated window displays are a lesson in maximalism this year, brought to life by long-term collaborators Max Allen and Emily Pugh, alongside artists Andrew Logan, Charles Jeffrey, and Flaminia Veronesi. (Selfridges)

"This year’s windows are an explosion of colour and light, designed to spark joy and lift spirits. There’s nothing better than seeing the happiness the windows bring to shoppers and passers-by as they gaze into the scenes and let their imaginations wander."

Why we look forward to festive displays

There’s no doubt Christmas lights and windows are a huge draw, not only among tourists but also for locals, many of whom are excited to see what the high streets will bring when Christmas comes knocking.

Artist Charles Jeffrey unveiled his eccentric Christmas display window at Selfridges Oxford Street store. (Selfridges)

Alex Barker, lecturer in Psychology at the University of Derby, explains that, because Christmas is a time of year usually marked by excess and social connection, the window displays act as a marker of this time of the year.

"Christmas window displays [deliver] reminders of Christmases past, and a desire to provide a joyful Christmas in the present," he tells Yahoo UK.

"They can evoke joyful, nostalgic feelings and research shows that empathy can be a powerful motivator to spend to get the perfect gift; when we see loved ones receiving a great gift, we feel good ourselves."

Wait. So our beloved Christmas displays are just a ploy to get us to shop? In short: yes.

Dior's marine-themed Christmas decorations have been popular among social media users this year, thanks to its dazzling display. (Getty Images)

"Advertisements and window displays also often contain scenes of an idealised Christmas, with all the magic and nostalgia that people aspire to deliver at this time of year - think of how many perfect trees and Christmas dinner tables you see at this time of year," Barker says. "Consumers are likely to see this as desirable and attempt to achieve the Christmas they desire based on what they see."

But even if the window displays don’t entice you to shop, many observers still get plenty of comfort and joy just from looking at them. This is especially true of designs that tell a story, says Karim Salama, director of e-innovate.

"Whether through visual storytelling or creating an immersive experience, the goal is to evoke the emotions tied to Christmas - joy, nostalgia and wonder," he explains.

Harvey Nichols took inspiration from Tim Burton for its 2024 Christmas window display. (Getty Images)

The right mix of elements like lighting, colour schemes and props can "transform a simple window into a scene that feels both magical and inviting", he adds. "It’s about more than just showcasing products; it’s about creating an emotional connection that drives foot traffic."

So whether you’re out on the high street searching for Christmas presents, or just to admire the dazzling displays of lights and decorations, festive window displays are bound to put a smile on your face.

