Christmas lights switch-ons begin in South West

Christmas lights are starting to be switched on across the South West over the coming days and weeks as the build up to the festive period begins.

The biggest display will take place in Plymouth on Thursday, with the City Centre lights due to be switched on at 18:30 GMT.

Entertainers, Santa and the Lord Mayor will be at the Piazza from 16:30 for the event and late night shopping will begin and take place every Thursday until the end of the Christmas season.

Lights in Exeter will be turned on on Friday to coincide with the opening of the Cathedral Christmas Market, which is set to host more than 100 stalls of independent traders.

Switch on dates

Events will be taking place across the region:

Plymouth (city centre) – Thursday 14 November

Exeter – Friday 15 November

Plymouth (Barbican) – Saturday 16 November

Truro – Friday 22 November

Newton Abbot – Saturday 23 November

Barnstaple – Thursday 28 November

Bay of Lights (Torquay, Paignton & Brixham) – Friday 29 November

Bodmin – Friday 29 November

St Austell – Saturday 30 November

Penzance – Saturday 30 November

Angarrack - Sunday 1 December

Mousehole – Thursday 12 December

Cornwall's biggest Christmas market will begin in Truro at Lemon Quay on Friday 22 November at 19:00, running until Christmas Eve hosting stalls of food, drinks and gifts.

The Mousehole Harbour Lights show, which began in 1963, will return on Thursday 12 December - depicting light displays of Santa, Christmas puddings and a juggling octopus.

