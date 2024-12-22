Millions of people are expected to hit the road or hop on an airplane as Christmas holiday travel ramps up.

The FOX Forecast Center isn’t expecting blockbuster storms to halt Christmas travel, but with rounds of rain and winter weather moving across the U.s., it could be a bit slow-going over the next few days, especially in the East.

The eastern half of the country is also expecting some bone-chilling temperatures this weekend.

For those traveling closer to Christmas Eve, a quick shift into warmer air could mitigate the winter weather driving for Americans outside the northernmost tier of the country.

These live maps from FOX Weather will help you track the weather for your travels. Download the FOX Weather app to get our livestream, weather alerts and 3D radar for your location.

How To Watch Fox Weather





Original article source: Christmas travel tracker: Live maps, airport status, flight delays, forecast and more