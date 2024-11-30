Are Christmas trees toxic to cats? How to cat-proof your home this holiday season

No matter if you decorate immediately after Halloween or you wait until post-Thanksgiving, Christmas trees are a staple of the winter season. From balsam firs to pines and spruces to cedars, there are many varieties to choose from when decking the halls of your home.

Christmas time can already be stressful enough with all the hosting, buying gifts and traveling. The last thing you want to add is more anxiety, especially about your pet and its health.

Here's what you need to know about your Christmas tree and any harm it could pose to your cat.

Are Christmas trees toxic to cats?

Several varieties of Christmas trees are mildly toxic to cats, according to PetMD. This includes fir, spruce, and pine trees.

The needles, if ingested, can irritate your pet's mouth and gastrointestinal tract due to their oils, PetMD reports. If consumed in large quantities, the needles could cause "severe toxicity."

Christmas tree needles can also be a choking hazard, causing obstructions or even puncturing the esophagus, stomach or intestines.

The water at a tree's base is another potential hazard. Additives and fertilizers, such as xylitol and aspirin, are harmful to cats if consumed. This could lead to an upset stomach or, in more serious cases, seizures and kidney issues, PetMD reports.

These holiday and Christmas plants are dangerous to cats

Here are some common holiday and Christmas plants that are dangerous to cats, according to Purina:

Poinsettia

Holly

Mistletoe

Amaryllis

Lilies

Azaleas

How to cat-proof your Christmas tree

While some owners may worry about their cats eating fallen needles, others might be more concerned with their pets jumping onto the tree. Cats are known to climb on furniture and other decor, so here are some tips to cat-proof your tree this holiday season.

Make sure your Christmas tree has a heavy base, Purina recommends. This will prevent your cat from pulling the tree to the ground.

Be mindful when deciding what ornaments and baubles will decorate the tree. Certain pieces can attract your cat's eye, causing them to swat. Try to ditch anything that may be too tempting, Purina advises. Keep glass decorations out of reach as well.

Tinsel is another holiday hazard for cats. According to Dr. Bruce Kornreich, director of the Cornell Feline Health Center, ingesting the decoration could lead to an obstruction in the gastrointestinal tract, he previously told USA TODAY.

