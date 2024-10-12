City's own version of Monopoly board unveiled

Peterborough's version of the Monopoly game board features 30 landmarks from the city [Susan Broccoli / We Love Peterborough ]

Peterborough’s very own version of Monopoly has been unveiled.

The city beat competition from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and Chicago in the United States to feature in a special edition of of the classic board game.

Peterborough Cathedral and Peterborough United football club have been given prime locations at Park Lane and Mayfair respectively while the Bronze Age site of Flag Fen is located on Old Kent Road - at the game’s most affordable squares.

It was released on Friday at the city’s Weston Homes stadium on London Road.

The game was unveiled at Posh's stadium on London Road on Friday [Susan Broccoli / We Love Peterborough ]

More than 30 Peterborough landmarks and organisations from the arts, entertainment, education and leisure sectors feature.

Among the locations up for sale for player are the Guild Hall, Peterborough Lido, Straw Bear Festival and the new University on Bishops Road.

As there are not four mainline stations in the city, those traditional spaces have been replaced by four "gates" that protected Peterborough from ancient times to the early 1800s.

The community chest and chance cards include fines for cycling on Bridget Street and a 10 monopoly dollar reward for We Love Peterborough for promoting the local community.

Four charities including the Light Project Peterborough feature on the board [Susan Broccoli / We Love Peterborough ]

Peterborough City Council leader Councillor Dennis Jones said: “Never let it be said that we’re a bunch of squares in Peterborough – this is something we’ve been looking forward to for some time."

