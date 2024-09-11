How to clean your washing machine: Experts reveal their top tips

Our washing machines are always on-the-go, but when was the last time you gave yours a good clean?

From detergent buildup to musty smells and even mould, there are numerous ways a grimy machine can impact the cleanliness of your laundry.

It's a hot topic of conversation as of late, as recent videos on social media show people cleaning their washing machine filters for the very first time. But the experts have a few more things to say on the topic, as well as general cleaning and maintenance advice.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about cleaning your washing machine (inside and out)...

How to clean a washing machine filter

According to Salah Sun, Beko Plc UK & Ireland ’s head of Product Marketing, “cleaning your filter is a standard part of your maintenance, but many people might not think to clean it – or even know where it is.”

In most cases, “you can find this behind a little door at the bottom of your washing machine, simply open the square panel and you should find your filter,” he explains.

The experts agree that you should actually be cleaning your washing machine filter every three or four months, depending on how often you use it.

However, before you go to clean your washing machine’s filter, you’ll want to put down something to catch any water that might come out. You can either grab a sheet pan, large bowl or even some towels to do this.

Alternatively, “depending on your model, you might have a drainage pipe, which you can use to get rid of most of the water before opening,” Salah adds.

Simply twist the filter and pull it out – you might even find some coins, lost bobby pins or other foreign objects hiding inside.

“Clearing this out, and even giving your filter a scrub in the sink, can be a great idea to keep it clean and mould-free,” Salah adds. “The more often you check your filter, the less water build up and smell it should have.”

How to clean a washing machine with vinegar and baking soda

SB/Getty Images

Did you know that white vinegar and baking soda can be used as a natural cleaning agent for your washing machine? Not only can they clean the seals of your washing machine, but the store cupboard favourites can help keep the drawer and your washing machine drum sparkling.

Simply apply white vinegar to the seals of your washing machine and in the drawer of your washing machine, as this will remove any mould and mildew build-up, reveals Daniela Venturini, art director and trend forecaster at Wayfair UK .

You can also add a cup of baking soda to your washing machine drum, and run on a hot cycle. The baking soda will not only clean your machine, but also neutralise any stagnant water smells coming from it, Daniela explains.

What is the best thing to clean a washing machine with?

Wachiwit/Getty Images

According to Daniela, “one of the easiest methods to clean your washing machine is using the cleaning setting that's built into it."

These settings often run hot and long cycles that are perfect for killing any bacteria and dirt within your machines.

“Ideally, you’ll want to run the clean cycle once a month, as well as wiping down your door seal, door, and cleaning out your detergent drawer to avoid build-up,” Salah explains.

"Leaving the door slightly ajar after each wash helps air circulate, preventing moisture build-up and bad smells," explains AO's washing machine expert, Katy Roberts. If you try to leave the door open after each wash, this should help in the long-run, too.

How do you clean the inside of a washing machine?

First, you’ll want to start by removing any visible debris from the drum, then use a clean cloth dampened with a mild detergent to wipe down the drum. Also, don't forget to clean the door seal, as this area often traps dirt and grime, stresses Katy.

She adds: "Gently pull back the rubber door seal to expose the area underneath. Using a clean cloth or sponge, wipe away any loose grime. For tougher spots, mix a solution of hot water and white vinegar. Dip the cloth into the solution and thoroughly clean the inside of the seal, paying close attention to any areas with visible mould or dirt."

Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images

You can then run a cleaning cycle, with you being able to add some white vinegar and baking soda or washing machine cleaning solution for a deeper clean. While you focus on the inside, don’t forget to give the outside a wipe with a clean cloth too.

How do I deep clean my washing machine?

In addition to the drum and seals, it is also important that you target the drawer and filter when you start deep cleaning your washing machine.

You can remove the drawer from your machine, placing it in some warm soapy water. Gently scrub any laundry product residue away with a soft bristle toothbrush until it is clean.

“Always run your machine on a hot cycle after deep cleaning, to ensure all products are removed from your machine before your next wash. Once clean gently dry your drawer and drum with a clean dry cloth or leave it to air dry,” Daniela adds.

You Might Also Like