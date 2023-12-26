Clinique La Prairie: inside the spa helping the world's 1 percent detox

The pool at Clinique La Prairie (Clinique La Prairie)

Long since renowned as the place to go for anyone seeking a boost to their longevity, Clinique La Prairie is still today at the top of its game with both international expansion in the pipeline and a new range of longevity supplements.

Where is it?

In Montreux, an easy 40 minutes from Geneva, Clinique La Prairie stands overlooking serene Lake Geneva with the snow-covered Alps behind. Don’t miss the various guided hikes on offer where you can enjoy the surrounding landscape of castles and vine-covered rolling hills and the clean air and gentle sunshine which invigorate.

What does it offer?

All the programmes have preventative medicine at their core and apart from the longer Healthy Weight programme and the shorter Detox Reset, tend to run to 7 days.

They are based on four pillars: medicine, nutrition, wellbeing and movement. They offer a Revitalisation programme (a signature programme which includes DNA testing) which focuses on metabolism, inflammation, anti-ageing and strengthening the immune system. This draws on the CLP extract, a formula which was started by founder Dr. Paul Niehans, a pioneer in cell therapy, who put Clinique La Prairie on the map with his revolutionary cellular revitalisation. There is also a next step up, Revitalisation Premium programme, which has a more targeted medical approach to deeply regenerate the body.

There is a holistic cellular rejuvenation programme which combines Revitalisation with Stem Cell Beauty, where alongside the revitalisation techniques used, your own stem cells are harvested and reinjected promising both regeneration and a more youthful appearance.

There is a Master Detox, which uses the clinic’s natural detoxification method with nutrigenomic supplements and diet. It starts with a high-level medical assessment and harnesses genetic testing as well as wellbeing treatments like cryotherapy, far-infrared therapies and breathing coaching. An introductory immersion into the clinic’s detox approach is also on offer for five days. The Detox Reset aims to eliminate toxins and activate the body’s self-healing ability.

Healthy Weight which is available as a 7-day programme or a 14 day one looks to treat the causes of the weight issues whilst drawing on scientific research in weight management and putting in place a long term, lifestyle changing plan to help in the future. Rebalancing intestinal flora and the microbiome and targeting inflammation and oxidative stress are also included.

Rebalancing, aims to do what it says on the tin. This is one for burnout, depression, exhaustion or insomnia. The programme helps guests relax but also to learn how to re-balance their lives.

An epigenetic assessment is now possible as an add on. Working with Genknowme, an innovative life science company, this assesses the effects of lifestyle on biological age and how these processes are closely linked with wellbeing, health and ageing.

What should you choose?

Well, obviously that depends on your needs, but if money is no object make the most of all the programmes, blending and adding on treatments to benefit from the science and know-how in these walls to emerge leaner, wiser, and more youthful.

I tried the Detox Reset with a few additional treatments normally available on the Master Detox only which I would strongly recommend as a taster. I followed the pre-arrival advice of giving up coffee and alcohol a few days beforehand, hoping that this would prevent that awful detox headache that I have had in the past. And by and large it did.

My programme started with the nurse coming to my room to weigh and measure me before I had breakfast. A small but welcome difference with many spas where you have to find your way to the nurse on an empty stomach. Four times a day you have a specially prepared tea with detox drops, which works to eliminate toxins from your kidneys and your liver. In between times I had three different sessions of cryotherapy (their chamber is excellent as your head comes out at the top, preventing any claustrophobia). I had a heavy metal screening and vitamins analysis and a general blood screening. I had some one to one with a personal trainer in the gym and some wraps and deep tissue massage in the spa. Twice I had a session in the Vital Dome which de-toxes through infratherapy. I had a facial with the clinic’s own brand Swiss Perfection and I had a session with the knowledgeable nutritionist, who gave me some bedtime reading on top of prebiotic and therapeutic foods.

Hero treatments

My three stand out items from my programme were:

The Hydrotherapy contrast circuit. A series of hot/cold immersions from steam room to cold shower and cryotherapy on repeat followed by a massage. Ask for Isham.

The hike. We drove out into the hills above Lake Geneva and walked on small country roads through the village of Chexbres and through the vineyards with the lake glinting beneath us. A memorable afternoon.

Detox massage. There are three Thai therapists at Clinique La Prairie, all of whom bring their innate skills to the job. I was not only de-toxed but thoroughly stretched too, removing any obstacles to my circulation.

Facilities

They are endless and excellent. From the swimming pool, hot tub and well-equipped gym (think crossfit courses, kinesis walls, TRX installations) to aerial yoga and pilates lessons. But for me I most appreciated the flexible attitude about meals. If you want room service, they were only too happy to oblige. It became a treat for me at the end of the day to have a room service dinner curled up on my sofa.

Food

Seriously impressive; both in presentation and taste. As well as in health terms. I was never hungry although certainly ready for my meals but they were satisfying. I even cut out the pudding at lunch and dinner as I don’t have a sweet tooth and really didn’t need it. I was on the detox menu so it was more about eliminating toxins than losing weight but I still managed to lose a couple of kilos whilst there.

A typical example of a day’s fare would be a breakfast of porridge or avocado on cashew nut bread or soy or coconut milk yoghurt with red fruits. Lunch would start with a detox juice and would always consist of three courses. Butternut squash tagliatelle, green apple, ginger, pecan nuts would be followed by a fillet of John Dory with sweet paprika, chard cake, quinoa and verbena. Then roasted red fruits with Timut pepper and strawberry vegan ice cream.

Dinner would be lighter and start with a soup of say spinach and rocket. Then a green curry and chickpeas and floating islands with fresh fruit.

Which room?

All the suites are light-filled and spacious. Mine, in the Residence, the original wing of the clinic, was a junior suite, with a little balcony with views over the lake and I had a good-sized sitting room with a table to work at, a dressing room and a bathroom with bath tub and shower.

You’ll leave feeling?

Healthier, of that there is no question. The fresh air, early nights, no alcohol, and dairy-free diet did wonders for me. The nutritionist explained to me that for a detox to really work, you need to do it for three to four weeks minimum. So, clinking in my suitcase when I left were two big tins of detox tea (one for the liver and one for the kidneys) and a big jar of supplements which will last two months. The Longevity supplements from the Clinic’s Holistic Health range use three layers of nutrients to tackle the root causes of ageing and inflammation to promote longevity.

There are four options in the range: Age-defy, Balance, Energy and Purity. I was given Purity (although I did rather yearn for Age-Defy), which will support the natural cleansing and detoxifying process of the liver, as well as shielding me from oxidative stress. So, even though I have left I continue to detox which somehow makes the initial five days seem much more worthwhile.

Details

A detox reset programme starts at 11,000 CHF (£9,978) including full board in a room or suite for 4 nights/five days. cliniquelaprairie.com