CNCPTS x Burton celebrates three decades with ‘Rabbit Hole’

Whether you are a fan of skating or snowboarding, you are likely familiar with CNCPTS apparel and Burton Boards. Both have been a mainstay in the industry for a long time and have been frequent collaborators. Now, 29 years after they first got together, they unite again for the CNCPTS x Burton Rabbit Hole collection. They are also bringing in Todd Bratrud, legendary illustrator and designer who created some of the most sought-after footwear collaborations of the early 2000s to make the collection unique and dig into the brand’s heritage.

“We have skateboard culture to thank for CNCPTS relationship with Burton, so when we approached this project, we wanted to incorporate aspects of both into the product,” says CNCPTS Creative Director Deon Point. “We have the utmost respect for everything Todd has given to the world of skate. While the footwear iterations allowed us to get creative, there’s only so far you can take it with materials and execution. Todd’s artwork took the inspiration behind each project to new heights.”

Artistic boards and apparel

CNCPTS

It isn’t just the apparel this collaboration brings to the skate and board fans around the globe. They also get a collection of one-of-a-kind boards fans can use to show their love of the sport and the brand. Todd Bratrud has been a fan for a long time and got a chance to make his mark.

“I’ve been snowboarding since the late 80s, and I’ve been a big Burton fan since the day my friend AJ got a Burton Performer!” says Bratrud. “I’ve participated in separate projects for both Burton and CNCPTS, so when Deon gave me the opportunity to make these graphics as a collaboration for both brands, I was thrilled.”

CNCPTS x Burton Rabbit Hole

