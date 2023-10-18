Coach Outlet dropped the cutest Disney collection — and it's perfect for the holidays

The newest Coach x Disney collection is perfect for the holidays. Photos via Coach Outlet.

Attention all Disney fans: Coach Outlet and Disney's latest collaboration just dropped, and it's sure to bring some holiday magic to your wardrobe.

Just in time to celebrate the start of the holiday season, the retailer has launched a new assortment of festive accessories that Disney lovers will want to get their hands on.

Featuring classic characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Pluto, the new collection will have you feeling ready to deck the halls in no time.

The drop includes handbags, backpacks, clothing, wallets and more — and starts at $40 CAD. If past collections are any indication, these limited-edition pieces won't stick around for long — especially viral favourites like the Mickey-shaped leather handbag.

To make sure that you get your hands on your favourite pieces before they're gone, shop our favourite new Disney x Coach picks below!

