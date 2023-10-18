Coach Outlet dropped the cutest Disney collection — and it's perfect for the holidays
Disney fans will want to shop the new Coach Outlet holiday collection before it sells out.
Attention all Disney fans: Coach Outlet and Disney's latest collaboration just dropped, and it's sure to bring some holiday magic to your wardrobe.
Disney X Coach Pencil Case With Holiday Print$40
Disney X Coach Mickey Mouse Ear Bag$245$490Save $245
Disney X Coach Slim Id Card Case With Winter Motif$60$120Save $60
Disney X Coach Corner Zip Wristlet With Holiday Print$65$130Save $65
Disney X Coach Signature Mickey Mouse Beanie$75$150Save $75
Disney X Coach Nolita 19 With Wink Mickey Mouse$135$270Save $135
Disney X Coach Small Zip Around Wallet In Signature Jacquard With Mickey Mouse Print$84$280Save $196
Disney X Coach Mini Rowan Crossbody With Ice Skate Motif$230$460Save $230
Disney X Coach North South Mini Tote With Minnie Mouse$245$490Save $245
Disney X Coach Gallery Tote With Holiday Print$245$490Save $245
Disney X Coach West Backpack In Signature Jacquard With Mickey Mouse Print$425$850Save $425
Disney X Coach Dempsey Tote 22 With Mickey Mouse$260$520Save $260
Just in time to celebrate the start of the holiday season, the retailer has launched a new assortment of festive accessories that Disney lovers will want to get their hands on.
Featuring classic characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Pluto, the new collection will have you feeling ready to deck the halls in no time.
The drop includes handbags, backpacks, clothing, wallets and more — and starts at $40 CAD. If past collections are any indication, these limited-edition pieces won't stick around for long — especially viral favourites like the Mickey-shaped leather handbag.
To make sure that you get your hands on your favourite pieces before they're gone, shop our favourite new Disney x Coach picks below!
One of several pieces with this cute festive print, this pencil case is the perfect addition to your desk this holiday season.
Available in black and red, this convertible handbag is embellished with Mickey ears. Wear it crossbody, or with a top handle.
This card case has slots to hold three credit cards, as well as an ID window to securely store your driver's licence.
Classic Disney characters and snowflakes add a whimsical touch to this leather wristlet.
Made from 100 per cent merino wool, this cozy beanie features a Coach signature logo print and an embroidered Mickey Mouse detail.
Let your love for Mickey Mouse shine with this mini bag, or turn it around for a clean leather look.
This mini wallet made with leather and jacquard weave features two credit card slots, an ID window, bill compartment and zip-around closure.
This mini handbag is made from refined pebbled leather with a wintry scene for added cuteness.
Minnie Mouse is the star of the show on this sweet mini tote bag that's embellished with holly leaves and berries on the strap.
Love a roomy tote bag? Then pick up this updated take on the popular Gallery Tote with a holiday print.
Whether you're headed for a day at one of the Disney theme parks or just a day at the office this backpack has plenty of space for all your everyday essentials.
Add this tote bag to your holiday wish list. It has a roomy interior with space to store your phone, wallet, keys and more.
