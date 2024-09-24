Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Coach Outlet is selling a 'roomy' Halloween tote bag for under $250 — plus 11 spooky bags, wristlets and more

Accessorize with pumpkins, skulls, black cats and more this fall.

the coach outlet halloween tote bag
Coach Outlet's 2024 Halloween collection just dropped — shop festive bags, wristlets and more. (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Fall is officially here, which means Halloween is not far behind. Retailers have already started launching their seasonal collections, and Coach Outlet has an adorable 2024 Halloween drop you won't want to miss, especially if you're big on the spooky holiday.

With a range of handbags, wallets and wristlets, they've got all your accessories covered in nostalgic, festive motifs. One standout piece that I can't keep my eyes off is the City Tote in a seasonal print, making it both functional and charming.

It's spacious enough for all your essentials (and then some) while adding a fun touch to your autumn outfits. So, if you want to take on the spooky season in style, scroll below to dive into Coach's Halloween collection.

someone holding the City Tote In Signature Canvas With Halloween Print from Coach Outlet
City Tote In Signature Canvas With Halloween Print (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Not only is this tote adorable with its ghost, black cat and pumpkin motif, but it's spacious, too. It measures 13 inches long, 11.5 inches high and 6.25 inches wide, making it the perfect size for toting around all your daily essentials this fall. And the 10-inch handle drop is ideal for swinging it over your shoulder—even with cozy layers on!

The durable, signature canvas is as chic as it is functional. The large interior and innovative features, like detachable straps and zip closures, will suit your work, school or personal needs. If you're not interested in the Halloween design, it's also available in different colours and prints.

⭐️ 4.6/5 stars

💬 1,800+ reviews

🏆 "Versatile, goes with everything."

the City Tote In Signature Canvas With Halloween Print from Coach Outlet
City Tote In Signature Canvas With Halloween Print (Photo via Coach Outlet)

While the Halloween version of this tote is a new arrival, we pulled some general City Tote reviews to back up the design and quality.

With nearly 2,000 reviews and a 4.6-star average, this bag has earned some excellent feedback from Coach Outlet shoppers. "Just love this City Tote Handbag," writes one customer who also stated that "the quality is excellent."

Another person boasted about "the pockets and workmanship." And a third shared that "it's light but very much durable." They said they "use it for college" and have "used it to travel," too.

"Excellent quality and roomy enough for everything!" shared a "very satisfied" shopper.

"I wish it had a zipper," said another reviewer, which is a common request I came across among shoppers.

Coach Outlet

Mini Jamie Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Halloween Print

This crossbody is in the same ghost, bat and pumpkin motif on Coach's signature coated canvas. This little bag packs a punch and is too adorable to pass up—perfect if the tote is too big for ya. Also available in a black cat version.

$159 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Trick Or Treat Bucket With Halloween Pumpkin

Re-live your trick-or-treating years with this youthful pumpkin Halloween bucket bag, featuring leather lining (a step up from the ones you used as a kid!). Also available in a skeleton and black cat designs.

$179 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Trick Or Treat Bucket In Signature Canvas With Halloween Graphic

This trick-or-treat bucket is a bit different from the others, featuring Coach's signature coated canvas and smooth leather.

$179 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas With Halloween Print

This nostalgic Halloween print on this wristlet will match your City Tote. It has two card slots and is perfect for grabbing when you don't feel like carrying too much.

$55 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Canteen Crossbody Bag With Halloween Cat

Look what the cat dragged in: a super cute black cat bag with a top handle and removable crossbody strap.

$249 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Canteen Crossbody Bag With Halloween Pumpkin Print

This pumpkin crossbody is super versatile—whether you want to wear it casually to the pumpkin patch or for a spooky night out on a haunted excursion.

$249 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Canteen Crossbody Bag With Halloween Bat

How adorable is this little bat bag? It features two credit card slots and a double-zip closure.

$249 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

City Tote In Signature Canvas With Halloween Graphic

This classic tote features a Halloween twist—a black cat, stars and a crescent moon.

$249 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Halloween Cat Bag Charm

You can hook this cute black cat onto your handbags or keychain to get in the festive spirit. Also available in bear-y cute ghost bear and devil bear versions.

$110 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Zip Card Case In Signature Canvas With Halloween Print

If you love this Halloween print but don't think a bag would suit your style, this card case is just what you need. Shoppers love this style, saying it's "very practical" and "perfect for smaller crossbodies."

$75 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Coin Case With Halloween Skull

This skull coin case is made with crossgrain leather, fabric lining and a zip closure to keep things secure. Also available in a black cat design.

$75 at Coach Outlet

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

