Coach Outlet is selling a 'roomy' Halloween tote bag for under $250 — plus 11 spooky bags, wristlets and more
Accessorize with pumpkins, skulls, black cats and more this fall.
Fall is officially here, which means Halloween is not far behind. Retailers have already started launching their seasonal collections, and Coach Outlet has an adorable 2024 Halloween drop you won't want to miss, especially if you're big on the spooky holiday.
Mini Jamie Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Halloween Print
Trick Or Treat Bucket With Halloween Pumpkin
Trick Or Treat Bucket In Signature Canvas With Halloween Graphic
Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas With Halloween Print
Canteen Crossbody Bag With Halloween Cat
Canteen Crossbody Bag With Halloween Pumpkin Print
Canteen Crossbody Bag With Halloween Bat
City Tote In Signature Canvas With Halloween Graphic
Halloween Cat Bag Charm
Zip Card Case In Signature Canvas With Halloween Print
Coin Case With Halloween Skull
With a range of handbags, wallets and wristlets, they've got all your accessories covered in nostalgic, festive motifs. One standout piece that I can't keep my eyes off is the City Tote in a seasonal print, making it both functional and charming.
It's spacious enough for all your essentials (and then some) while adding a fun touch to your autumn outfits. So, if you want to take on the spooky season in style, scroll below to dive into Coach's Halloween collection.
The details
Not only is this tote adorable with its ghost, black cat and pumpkin motif, but it's spacious, too. It measures 13 inches long, 11.5 inches high and 6.25 inches wide, making it the perfect size for toting around all your daily essentials this fall. And the 10-inch handle drop is ideal for swinging it over your shoulder—even with cozy layers on!
The durable, signature canvas is as chic as it is functional. The large interior and innovative features, like detachable straps and zip closures, will suit your work, school or personal needs. If you're not interested in the Halloween design, it's also available in different colours and prints.
What others are saying
⭐️ 4.6/5 stars
💬 1,800+ reviews
🏆 "Versatile, goes with everything."
While the Halloween version of this tote is a new arrival, we pulled some general City Tote reviews to back up the design and quality.
With nearly 2,000 reviews and a 4.6-star average, this bag has earned some excellent feedback from Coach Outlet shoppers. "Just love this City Tote Handbag," writes one customer who also stated that "the quality is excellent."
Another person boasted about "the pockets and workmanship." And a third shared that "it's light but very much durable." They said they "use it for college" and have "used it to travel," too.
"Excellent quality and roomy enough for everything!" shared a "very satisfied" shopper.
"I wish it had a zipper," said another reviewer, which is a common request I came across among shoppers.
More from Coach Outlet's 2024 Halloween collection
This crossbody is in the same ghost, bat and pumpkin motif on Coach's signature coated canvas. This little bag packs a punch and is too adorable to pass up—perfect if the tote is too big for ya. Also available in a black cat version.
Re-live your trick-or-treating years with this youthful pumpkin Halloween bucket bag, featuring leather lining (a step up from the ones you used as a kid!). Also available in a skeleton and black cat designs.
This trick-or-treat bucket is a bit different from the others, featuring Coach's signature coated canvas and smooth leather.
This nostalgic Halloween print on this wristlet will match your City Tote. It has two card slots and is perfect for grabbing when you don't feel like carrying too much.
Look what the cat dragged in: a super cute black cat bag with a top handle and removable crossbody strap.
This pumpkin crossbody is super versatile—whether you want to wear it casually to the pumpkin patch or for a spooky night out on a haunted excursion.
How adorable is this little bat bag? It features two credit card slots and a double-zip closure.
This classic tote features a Halloween twist—a black cat, stars and a crescent moon.
You can hook this cute black cat onto your handbags or keychain to get in the festive spirit. Also available in bear-y cute ghost bear and devil bear versions.
If you love this Halloween print but don't think a bag would suit your style, this card case is just what you need. Shoppers love this style, saying it's "very practical" and "perfect for smaller crossbodies."
This skull coin case is made with crossgrain leather, fabric lining and a zip closure to keep things secure. Also available in a black cat design.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.