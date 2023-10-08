DEAL ALERT:

Coach Outlet's Thanksgiving deals end soon: Shop 12 of the best at up to 75% off

Save big on bags, wallets and more this weekend at Coach Outlet.

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated ·1 min read
Save up to 75% on fall styles with the Coach Outlet Thanksgiving sale.
It's the Canadian Thanksgiving weekend — and Coach Outlet's long weekend deals are going strong.

On now through Oct. 10, hundreds of styles are an extra 15 per cent off as part of the Fall Break Sale.

That means that you can save big on new arrivals and fall favourites, but you'll get the best deals on clearance items which are now up to 75 per cent off with the added discount.

To take advantage of these long weekend deals, just add your favourite items to cart — no discount code necessary. You can shop all Coach Outlet clearance deals here — scroll down to see our top picks, starting at $26.

Coach Outlet

Slim Id Card Case In Colorblock

$26$100Save $74

This bright and colourful card case is a fun pick that rings in at just $26 on sale. 

$26 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Payton Hobo With Wild Strawberry Print

$102$400Save $298

Score one of Coach Outlet's most viral prints on major sale with this strawberry print bag. 

$102 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Mollie Tote 25

$117$460Save $343

Shoppers love this crossbody tote bag, as it "holds your essentials while looking very elegant."

$117 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Mini Court Backpack

$125$490Save $365

Made from refined pebbled leather, this mini backpack is proof that you can have style and function in one. 

$125 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Signature Heart Chubby Hoop Earrings

$38$150Save $112

These bold hoop earrings are embellished with mini charm details to add some extra sparkle to your looks. 

$38 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Hanna Shoulder Bag

$156$610Save $454

With several internal compartments and pockets, this ladylike bag makes it easy to stay organized on the go. 

$156 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Long Zip Around Wallet In Signature Canvas

$92$360Save $268

"This wallet is just perfect," raved one five star reviewer. "Fits all your cards and iPhone. Love it."

$92 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Ashton Baguette

$125$490Save $365

This baguette bag is Carrie Bradshaw-worthy, with oversized buckles and a sleek, two-toned design.

$125 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Holden Crossbody

$125$490Save $365

Give your fall outfits a bit of edge with this crossbody bag that comes finished with chain detailing. 

$125 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Signature Calf Socks

$26$100Save $74

Get two pairs of these signature logo socks on sale for $26. They're perfect for gifting, or just adding some fun to your wardrobe. 

$26 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Corner Zip Wristlet

$28$110Save $82

Grab this mini wristlet on days where you just need to bring the essentials: keys, cards, and your phone. 

$28 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

City Tote In Colorblock Signature Canvas

$125$490Save $365

At first glance this might seem like your classic canvas tote, but it has fun neon details for a bright pop of colour. 

$125 at Coach Outlet

