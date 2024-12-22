Cold hands are common in winter. When are they a sign of a health issue — and what's the best way to warm up frosty fingers?

If you find yourself wondering why your hands are always ice-cold, you’re not alone. It can be challenging to keep them warm, especially as the temperatures drop.

Rather than adopting the grin-and-bear-it approach, though, there are things you can do to help. Yahoo Life spoke to experts to find out what causes cold hands, when they’re a sign of an underlying health condition that should get checked out and the smart steps you can take to warm up those frosty fingers.

Why do people typically have cold hands?

First, a quick science lesson on cold hands: “The body regulates the temperature of the hand mainly by controlling blood flow through the radial and the ulnar arteries,” Dr. Abayomi Ogunwale, a family medicine physician at UTHealth Houston, tells Yahoo Life. “The higher the blood flow, the flusher and warmer the hands get. The hands typically get cold when the body or the hand specifically is exposed to cold.”

Most of the time cold hands aren’t a cause for concern — they’re simply the result of less blood circulating to your extremities. “Cold hands generally occur when blood flow to the hands is reduced,” Dr. Cory Fisher, a family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic, tells Yahoo Life. “This happens as a normal reactive phenomenon when exposed to cold temperature or sometimes can be a symptom of an underlying disease.”

When are cold hands a sign of a health issue?

Although cold hands are common and are generally nothing to worry about, in some cases, they can signal an underlying health issue. “Cold hands from benign causes are usually of a short duration, and easily reversible when the triggering condition such as stress or exposure to low temperature abates,” Ogunwale explains. So if your hands have been cold for an extended period of time, that could be a sign that something is off.

Experts say certain red flags can mean a bigger health issue is at play — for example, episodes of cold hands that are frequent, not easily reversible or are new in those ages 30 years and above, says Ogunwale. Or cold hands that come with other symptoms, such as joint pain, a new rash, weight loss, night sweats (as seen in connective tissue/autoimmune diseases), pallor, weakness, shortness of breath, dizziness, palpitations, leg swelling, falls (as may be seen in anemia), ulcers and gangrene (in vascular diseases), says Ogunwale.

Along with hypothyroidism, which impacts your body’s metabolism and can make you feel cold, Raynaud’s disease is another common cause of chilly hands. “This condition commonly occurs in individuals between 15 to 30 years, in which the fingers, toes, ears, nose or even nipples become cold when an individual is stressed or exposed to cold air or water due to narrowing of the blood vessels serving these body parts,” explains Ogunwale. “The cold, blanching, bluish discoloration, numbness and tingling reverses within 15 minutes on warming the body or eliminating the stressor.”

Along with feeling cold, if you notice “your hands have significant color change, numbness, weakness or pain, it could be from an underlying vascular disease, neurologic problems or Raynaud’s,” Fisher explains. “If there are additional systemic symptoms including generalized fatigue, it could be a symptom of another problem and should be evaluated by a doctor.”

The most effective ways to warm up cold hands

It sounds obvious, but if cold hands are a problem, limiting how much time you spend in chilly environments — whether that’s outdoors in the winter or indoors with summertime air-conditioning — can help, along with keeping your core warm by wearing layers as well as gloves. Here’s what experts also suggest:

Identify the cause

If you suspect that cold temperatures aren’t the only reason why your hands are like icicles, especially if it’s new or year-round, experts suggest telling your health care provider, who can find treatment options that help, depending on the cause.

For example, for those diagnosed with Raynaud’s disease, Ogunwale recommends immersing your cold hands or feet in warm water, and avoiding exposure to cold by dressing warmly, such as wearing appropriate gloves, scarves and hats, socks and loose-fitting shoes. He also suggests practicing stress-reducing activities along with regular exercise (both cardio and strength training), reducing alcohol and tobacco use — both of which impact blood flow — and getting at least seven hours of sleep at night.

Increase heat at a slow pace

While it may be tempting if your hands are cold, experts don’t recommend submerging them in hot water. “Cold hands should be warmed slowly,” says Fisher. “Accomplish this by wrapping in clothing, using hand warmers or running them under lukewarm water.”

That’s because if freezing hands are warmed up too quickly, it can cause discomfort and pain — and can even be dangerous. In extreme cases, it can lead to afterdrop, which is when cold blood rushes to the core. This can result in a shock to the circulatory system, heart arrhythmias and tissue damage.

Use medication if suggested by your doctor

In some cases, your physician may prescribe certain medications, including calcium channel blockers like nifedipine, a vasodilator like sildenafil and ACE inhibitors or angiotensin II blockers, according to Ogunwale. All of these medications improve blood flow, which can help with cold hands.