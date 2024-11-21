Coleen Nolan 'so emotional' as she reveals exciting baby news and wedding update

Congratulations are in order for Coleen Nolan, who has become a grandmother again after her son Jake Roche and his fiancée Georgia welcomed their first child.

The TV presenter shared the happy news on Loose Women on Thursday, telling her fellow panellists Kaye Adams, Sue Cleaver and Mariella Frostrup that it feels "surreal" to be a grandma again.

Coleen announced the exciting news on Loose Women (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

"I've got some good news to announce," said the 59-year-old. "My baby boy Jake and his gorgeous fiancée Georgia had a baby boy. So I've got a little grandson now, I've not even seen him yet apart from pictures."

Jake has welcomed his first child (S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

When asked how she felt about her family's new arrival, Coleen admitted: "Really surreal, so emotional and just a bit surreal as in, one of your kids has a baby. Jake is still my baby and there he is now, he's a dad. And the fact that he was so emotional and he already is like, 'Mum, I'm so obsessed with him, I'm so in love with him.'"

Coleen with her sons Shane Jr. and Jake (Mark Campbell/Shutterstock)

Coleen went on to reveal that Jake and Georgia will tie the knot in July next year. "[Georgia's] only just got home with him and they just want to have this week quietly getting to know him as a couple and then they have no excuses, I'm going to hound them," she joked, adding: "They're getting married next July and he'll be about seven months. It's going to be brilliant."

It comes one week after Jake, who is a musician and the lead singer of the band Push Baby, shared the news of his fiancée's pregnancy in an Instagram post as he postponed the upcoming dates of his stage production, Neporrhoids, a one-man show about his rise and fall in the music industry.

Coleen said the news felt "surreal" (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

"Due to an unexpected yet exciting family development, I've decided to reschedule my upcoming November shows - 21/22/23," he penned. "My partner and I are expecting the arrival of our little one around that time (sooner than we thought), and I want to be fully present to support her and our growing family."