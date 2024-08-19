A bobcat leaps with a golf ball in its mouth on the 13th hole at Littleton's Arrowhead Golf Club. (Photo David and Lynn Townsend/David Lynn Photography)

David and Lynn Townsend were on assignment outside Denver, Colorado, capturing images for a charity golf tournament when they noticed a gallery that was starting to take liberties with the golf balls being played.

After a little more inspection, the duo, which operates under David Lynn Photography, realized the pack following the shots on the signature 13th hole at Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton was in fact a group of playful bobcats.

A bobcat chases a golf ball on the 13th hole at Littleton's Arrowhead Golf Club. (Photo David and Lynn Townsend/David Lynn Photography)

A story by Landon Haaf of Denver7.com has the details.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Colorado photographer captures bobcats adorably playing with golf balls during charity tournament