Before & After: Colour and character transform this Essex kitchen

When cracks started appearing in the walls after an extension was built on the kitchen in this Essex home, a much-wanted refurbishment to the tired and dated room finally got underway.



Who lives here

Kitty Cooper has lived in this four-bedroom house in Essex for 40 years and raised her three children here.



Before

Malcolm Menzies

'The kitchen was pretty but cluttered and not very practical. The units, which were around 50 years old, were a Shaker style with lots of grooves and handles,' says Kitty.

Why did you decide that the kitchen needed an update?

KC: It was a long-awaited refurbishment that was kickstarted when cracks appeared in the walls caused by the extension. I replaced several windows and due to water leaks, all the render and plaster had to be repaired, so I realised the time had come – the kitchen had to go. I waited throughout lockdown for the best builder for the job, Setform Projects.

Malcolm Menzies

What were your priorities?

KC: I wanted plain flat surfaces and a practical space, which meant avoiding high units I couldn't reach and corner cupboards where things get lost at the back. In an effort to be as sustainable as possible, I was looking for a design that would last, with as little plastic as I could get away with.

Pluck Kitchens was the perfect fit; its kitchens are made from beautiful laminated wood in gorgeous colours – I instantly fell for Ruskin Blossom. I also love the 'secret' hidden cutlery drawers and larder that opens to reveal a beautiful blue interior.

You’ve redesigned the whole layout...

KC: Yes, we bricked up a window to give a better run to the space and gained light from the new windows. These, and the Pluck cabinets were the starting points. I wanted to keep my farmhouse kitchen table, so spent hours moving around little pieces of paper to choose the best design for the space. Working out the measurements was quite challenging as I hadn’t done this before, but my builder and Pluck were very helpful.

Malcolm Menzies

How did you choose your appliances?

KC: I went for an integrated washer/tumble dryer to save space and a Fisher & Paykel drawer dishwasher so I could use the top half when I’m on my own and both drawers for larger gatherings. I chose an Aga range cooker for a similar reason – I can use the small oven for me or two when necessary. I wanted the Rangemaster cream cooker hood as it goes well with the Zanussi retro-style fridge.

Malcolm Menzies

Were there any particular challenges?

KC: During the six months that the work took, I lived in the house, which wasn’t easy. But it meant I built up a good rapport with the builder, so there weren’t many snags to resolve in the end.

Malcolm Menzies

Are you happy with the outcome?

KC: Very. My daughter-in-law helped me pick out Atlantic Blue to go with the Ruskin Blossom and it feels like the perfect choice. Everything was carefully considered, from the recycled glass worktop to the wallpaper. I love how layering colours and designs gives the kitchen an established feel – it’s just a pleasure to be in here.

SOURCEBOOK

COSTS

Kitchen cabinetry, £25,700

Sink, £395

Worktop, £3,564

Tiles, £403

Wallpaper, £1,170

Paint, £230

Washer/dryer, £739

Dishwasher, £1,319

Range Cooker, £3,695

Extractor, £489

Fridge/freezer, £949

Flooring, £2,224

Light, £109

Windows and door, £6,096

Blind, £1,548

Total = £48,630

