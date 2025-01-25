Come to the Taleless Dog Booksellers for cute animals, stay for great books

Local, independent bookstores have never been more important. With fair access to literature under political attack, bookstores are a bulwark against censorship and an asset to the communities they serve.

Each week we profile an independent bookstore, discovering what makes each one special and getting their expert book recommendations.

This week we have bookseller ​​Susan Buckmaster of The Taleless Dog Booksellers in Berea, Kentucky!

What’s your store’s story?

After 20 years of dreaming of owning a small bookstore, but never thinking that dream would become reality, the perfect location opened up and we jumped on it. Without the location, we never would have done this. But the store is located in a cozy building that's more than 100 years old. We have two tail-less dogs who were the inspiration for the name. And then shortly after opening, a homeless tail-less cat showed up at our door and made our bookstore her home. Nora (the cat) is a celebrity and people often come in just to see and visit with the cat. Once in, they fall in love with the quaint and cozy bookstore.

The Taleless Dog’s mission is to foster a love for reading and curiosity. “We both grew up in households surrounded by books and encyclopedias (in the days before the internet). Neither of our families had a lot of money, but our parents made sure we were exposed to many different kinds of books. Reading is the core foundation of learning. For kids, we want them to find their love for reading here. And for adults, we want to provide them with the books to continue that love affair,” said Susan Buckmaster, one of the owners, along with her husband, Clark.

What makes your independent bookstore unique?

Nora, the tail-less cat is by far our biggest draw. People come from out of town just to meet Nora. Together with books and bookish gifts, we believe we offer the community something that every small or big city needs - a cozy, warm, and welcoming bookstore with great staff, an excellent selection of books and sometimes sweet treats! Our selection of local books is our biggest selling category. People from all over Kentucky and beyond like to shop our regional section.

What's your favorite section in your store?

My personal favorite section is our fantasy section. We have a great collection of fantasy books and they are in one of the coziest rooms in the building: cats and couches - what could be better!

What book do you love to recommend to customers and why?

Any Silas House book. He is a very popular local author and everyone loves his books. We tell just about anyone looking for a good book to check out the Silas House books.

What book do you think deserves more attention and why?

"1984" by George Orwell. It is a classic and we sell it regularly. It's scary how close to reality it is today in 2025. It's just a bit scary how Orwell could have written this book in the '40s with so many close links to 2025. It's a tough book to read, but well worth it.

Why is shopping at local, independent bookstores important?

Shopping locally keeps money in the community. It provides local jobs and taxes and it builds community. When you shop at our store, you get to touch the books, feel them, see the covers and talk to real people. Shopping for books in person is an experience all on its own. There's no comparison to buying a book online and having it delivered. In a bookstore, you tickle all the senses. As part of Berea’s thriving small business scene, The Taleless Dog Booksellers champions the importance of shopping local. “Every book purchased here supports not just the store, but the fabric of our community,” says Clark.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Taleless Dog Booksellers has cute animals and great books