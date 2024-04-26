Here’s a complete list of all the Miami area restaurants that have Michelin stars
After three years of being evaluated by the internationally famous Michelin Guide, Miami and a few of its neighboring cities have ended up with 14 Michelin starred-restaurants.
Miami boasts one two-star restaurant, the glamorous French spot L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in the Design District, the only two-star restaurant in Florida. Thirteen other area restaurants have earned single stars, including three new spots in 2024.
And not just Miami, Miami Beach and Coral Gables are represented: Thomas Keller’s The Surf Club Restaurant is in Surfside, and one of the new additions, EntreNos, is located in Miami Shores.