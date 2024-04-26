Here’s a complete list of all the Miami area restaurants that have Michelin stars

After three years of being evaluated by the internationally famous Michelin Guide, Miami and a few of its neighboring cities have ended up with 14 Michelin starred-restaurants.

Miami boasts one two-star restaurant, the glamorous French spot L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in the Design District, the only two-star restaurant in Florida. Thirteen other area restaurants have earned single stars, including three new spots in 2024.

And not just Miami, Miami Beach and Coral Gables are represented: Thomas Keller’s The Surf Club Restaurant is in Surfside, and one of the new additions, EntreNos, is located in Miami Shores.

Here’s where you can find all the Michelin starred restaurants in Miami.