Connor McDavid says planning his upcoming wedding to fiancée Lauren Kyle has been 'easy'

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid opens up about wedding planning and his love for Nickelback in interview via GQ (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Connor McDavid is in full wedding planning mode.

Speaking with GQ earlier this week, the Edmonton Oilers captain talked about his upcoming summer wedding to fiancée Lauren Kyle. The Richmond Hill, Ont.-born athlete said Kyle, an interior designer, has been taking the reigns when it comes to wedding planning.

"I've got to make sure that I've got my guys dressed, looking good and heading down the aisle on time," McDavid said of his wedding planning to-do list. "That's been my role so far. Maybe Lauren will ask for some help as we get a little closer. But so far, it's been easy."

When pressed for details, the NHLer said he'll be outfitting his wedding party in looks from Maison Cloakroom, a Montreal-based clothing brand.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid opens up about wedding planning and his love for Nickelback in interview via GQ (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Mathew Tsang/WireImage)

"I'm getting all the guys some nice black suits to look good on the big day. We bounced around a couple of different ideas. It's going to be a summer wedding, so I was worried about the fellas being too hot," he said. "I was suggesting something a little bit lighter and not black suits. But ultimately, Lauren wanted something a little bit more traditional and that's the way we're going to go."

McDavid said that wedding entertainment was still up in the air, but remained tight lipped on what surprises the couple had planned.

"Well, if Lauren found out I was telling people, she'd be mad. She wants to keep it a surprise for everybody that's going to be there," he said.

One band that could be making a surprise appearance? Nickelback.

“I am a huge fan of Nickelback,” he shared. “They bring me back to my childhood days of being in the car with my dad on the way to a game and stuff like that. He would just be blasting Nickelback.”

He admitted that while he and Kroeger aren't the closest, they are in contact and have a budding friendship.

“I wouldn't say we're hanging out every day or calling each other every day, but, yeah, we have a bit of a relationship,” McDavid said before recalling how the two initially connected.

Story continues

“It runs back to the Junos last year,” he recounted. “They asked me to present [Nickelback] with their Hall of Fame honour and then they did the same thing for me at Canada’s Walk of Fame earlier this year.”

“I really do feel that they're a great band,” he added before dubbing them “One of the best bands of all time, for sure.”

The couple, who started dating back in 2015, announced their engagement in June 2023 with a carousel of romantic photos from their surprise engagement celebration.

Kyle expressed just how much she is looking forward to tying the knot with the NHLer.

"I cannot put into words how happy I am to be spending the rest of our lives together. Almost 8 years of growth, happiness and so much love and I can’t believe we have so much more to look forward to," Kyle wrote. "I knew you were my person from the day we met and I can’t wait for the beautiful life we are going to create together."