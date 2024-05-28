What should I consider when weighing a new career? Career change tips. Ask HR

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

Have a question? Submit it here.

Question: After 13 years in engineering, I’ve discovered a new passion in computer programming. I want to turn this hobby into my next career. However, my mechanical engineering degree is not necessarily relevant to computer programming. Should I invest the time to earn a new degree to get into the field I'm truly passionate about? – Freeman

Answer: After a successful career in engineering, finding a new passion in computer programming is commendable. Transitioning to a new field can be both exciting and challenging. Here are the key steps to consider when deciding if you should invest in earning a new degree to pursue your passion:

◾ Evaluate your skills. Assess the skills and knowledge you already have from your engineering background that might be transferable to computer programming. Analytical skills, problem-solving abilities and experience with technical projects can be invaluable in programming, for example.

◾ Research educational opportunities. Explore various educational programs tailored for career changers. Look for accelerated programs or boot camps offering intensive training over a shorter time frame. These programs often build on students' degrees and experience, potentially reducing the time required to earn a new qualification. Consider part-time, evening, weekend, or online courses that fit into your work schedule. This flexibility can help you transition without leaving your current job immediately.

◾ Assess financial and time investment. Review your financial situation to determine how much you can invest in further education. Look into scholarships, grants and other financial aid options. Your employer might also offer tuition reimbursement for continuing education, even if it’s in a different field. Check with your human resources department to see what opportunities are available.

◾ Practical experience and networking. Gain practical experience by working on personal projects, contributing to open-source projects, or taking on freelance work. This hands-on experience can be instrumental and sometimes even more valuable than formal education. Join programming communities, attend meetups and network with professionals in the field. Networking can open job opportunities and provide insights into what employers are looking for.

◾ Consider certification programs. Find certification programs specific to programming languages or technologies you’re interested in. Certifications can sometimes offer a quicker, more focused path to demonstrating your competence in programming.

◾ Understand the job market. Research the job market for computer programmers in your geographic area or the areas you’re willing to relocate to. Look at job postings to understand what qualifications employers are seeking and what the average salaries are. This can help you gauge whether investing in a new degree or other educational programs is worth it.

◾ Plan for transition. Be prepared for the possibility of starting at a lower level in your new field. This might mean a temporary pay cut, but with a strong background and the corresponding educational credentials, you can work your way up relatively quickly.

By carefully evaluating your situation, researching your options and planning your transition, you can determine whether to invest in a new degree or pursue other educational pathways. Your passion for computer programming, combined with a strategic approach to gaining the necessary skills and credentials, can lead you to a fulfilling new career.

I wish you great success in your transition!

Looking for a new job: Should I tell my current employer? Ask HR

I work as a logistics specialist and interact with various people. Unfortunately, I’m pretty introverted and find much of my work uncomfortable and draining. How can I reconcile my introversion with the interactive nature of my role? – Ping

Balancing your introversion with the interactive nature of your job is definitely possible with some strategic adjustments to how you work and live. Taking an intentional approach to your workday can turn your introversion from a hindrance into a superpower. Here are a few tips to help you reconcile your personality with your job’s demands:

Assess and adjust your schedule. Evaluate your calendar and see if you can replace some meetings with emails. While phone calls and face-to-face meetings are essential for relationship-building, some interactions are more efficiently addressed via written communication. Even eliminating one meeting per week can make a difference. Try to schedule 15-minute breaks between meetings to give yourself time to decompress and prepare for the next interaction. If you don’t control your schedule, discuss this preference with your manager. Emphasize how these breaks will help you perform better by avoiding burnout and increasing productivity. Communicate your intentions. Have a respectful conversation with your manager about your need for more focused, uninterrupted work time. Suggest specific changes, such as batching administrative tasks together or setting aside certain hours for focused work. Frame these suggestions in terms of how they will help you be more effective in your role. Create personal space. Use physical or visual cues to signal when you need uninterrupted work time. If you have a private office, close the door. If you work in an open space, use earbuds to indicate you’re focusing on work. If possible, establish certain hours of the day as “quiet hours,” where you can concentrate on individual tasks without interruptions. Recharge during breaks. Use your lunch break as a time to recharge. Go for a walk, read a book, or listen to music – anything that helps you unwind and recharge. Throughout the day, take short breaks to step away from your desk. Even a five-minute walk or a few moments of deep breathing can help you reset. Prioritize self-care. Dedicate time after work to activities that help you relax and recharge. Whether reading, exercising, or spending quiet time alone, ensure you have downtime to recover from the day's interactions. Be mindful not to overcommit yourself socially after work. Allow yourself plenty of downtime to recharge. Leverage your strengths. Recognize how your introversion can be a strength. Introverts are often good listeners and thoughtful communicators, qualities that can be highly valuable in your role. Use these strengths to build deeper, more meaningful connections with colleagues and clients.

Ultimately, setting boundaries, communicating your needs and prioritizing self-care can help create a work environment that respects your introversion while accommodating the interactive demands of your job and allowing you to thrive personally and professionally.

Job hunting: How do I approach a former boss or co-worker for a job reference? Ask HR

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Career change in mind? Here's how with your current and a new degree