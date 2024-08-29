Consumer Reports lists first-ever ranking of most reliable used cars to buy

Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

Consumer Reports has put out its first-ever brand ranking on used vehicles as well as its 10 top picks of the best individual used cars priced under $20,000 — two of which are General Motors models: the 2020 Buick Envision won in the Luxury SUV category and the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze won for small sedan under $10,000.

But when it comes to the best overall brand in used cars, Consumer Reports gave the top honor to Lexus, followed by Toyota, both of which had a commanding lead over third-place Mazda. Acura and Honda were near the top, too. Rounding out the bottom of the list were Ford, GMC, Ram, Jeep, Tesla, Dodge and Chrysler, which was dead last.

“Brands like Lexus and Toyota have a history of conservative redesigns, incrementally improving their entire product line, rather than introducing many all-new systems,” Steven Elek, Consumer Reports’ program leader for auto data analytics, said in a statement. “Our data consistently shows over time that new cars from those brands are reliable when new and they continue to be reliable as they age.”

A 2020 Buick Envision was selected by Consumer Reports as a top-rated used vehicle in the category of "Best Luxury SUV Under $20,000."
A 2020 Buick Envision was selected by Consumer Reports as a top-rated used vehicle in the category of "Best Luxury SUV Under $20,000."

Elek said the lower-ranking brands tend to have much less consistent reliability across their model lines. For example, only the 2018 and 2019 Chevrolet Equinox SUVs have above-average reliability among the six years that model was offered. But, Elek said, the entire 2014 to 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup generation proved to have below-average reliability.

“This is why it's best to check the reliability ratings for each model year when buying a used car,” Elek says. “Making assumptions can prove both costly and inconvenient.”

The methodology

The used car market is hot right now, with 40% of car shoppers saying they are considering only used cars, according to a June 2024 American Experiences Survey by Consumer Reports of 2,032 U.S. adults. For that reason, Consumer Reports — a nonprofit research, testing and advocacy organization — is expanding its ratings and recommendations beyond new vehicles to include used car insights.

Consumer Reports said it based its new brand ranking for used cars on the reliability of 5- to 10-year-old cars as informed by the organization's annual auto surveys. The organization asks its members each year about problems they’ve had with their vehicles in the previous 12 months. For this study, Consumer Reports said it focused on the problems reported on 2014 to 2019 model year vehicles, from a survey sample of about 150,000 vehicles.

The data showed that buyers can limit costly repairs, reduce the risk of problems, and get more life out of a vehicle by focusing on certain brands over others.

More: Shopping for a used car? Why now may be the time to buy.

Top used car picks

Toyota and Mazda were not just in the top used car brands, but their models accounted for half of the top 10 used vehicles Consumer Reports singled out.

Consumer Reports has historically named its 10 Top Picks among new cars, which highlighted the cars, SUVs and pickups that performed best in the organization’s extensive road tests and member surveys. It is now using similar processes to select the top used vehicle models for its first 10 Top Used Car Picks.

All of the top used cars selected are valued under $20,000 and had earned Consumer Report's recommendation when tested as new. They are rated above-average for reliability and come standard with electronic stability control, Consumer Reports said.

“Although prices have come down from their pandemic highs, the average cost of a used car is nearly $30,000. That’s why we placed a big emphasis on value in selecting these 10 vehicles, looking for the hidden gems that offered the right blend of reliability, performance, and safety at the most budget-friendly prices,” said Alex Knizek, Consumer Report's associate director of auto test development.

Consumer Reports has historically named its 10 Top Picks among new cars, which highlighted the cars, SUVs, and pickups that performed best in the organization’s extensive road tests and member surveys. It is now using similar processes to select the top used vehicle models for its first 10 Top Used Car Picks.
Consumer Reports has historically named its 10 Top Picks among new cars, which highlighted the cars, SUVs, and pickups that performed best in the organization’s extensive road tests and member surveys. It is now using similar processes to select the top used vehicle models for its first 10 Top Used Car Picks.

More: GM's Cruise partners with Uber to offer self-driving ride-hailing service

Two hybrids made the list: The 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid for best Hybrid Small Sedan under $20,000 and the 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid for best Hybrid SUV under $20,000. Best pickup under $20,000 went to the 2015 Toyota Tacoma.

If you can't find that exact used vehicle model year, don't fret. Consumer Reports said it studied from a "generation perspective," meaning the years that a single design was offered, to identify the best options. It then narrowed the field by targeting specific price categories. Consumer Reports said within the price range, its top choices are based on the newest model year because they tend to have fewer miles on them.

“Car shoppers who can’t find the exact model year as one of our Top Picks should check if there’s a reliable model within the same generation," Knizek said. "They'll find much the same quality, possibly even cheaper, by considering older versions of the same car. They may even find a particularly good deal on a newer model."

Contact Jamie L. LaReau: jlareau@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @jlareauan. Read more on General Motors and sign up for our autos newsletterBecome a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Consumer Reports lists first-ever ranking of most reliable used cars to buy

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trinidad and Tobago reckons with colonialism in a debate on statues, signs and monuments of its past

    In a small auditorium in the seaside capital of Trinidad and Tobago, Christopher Columbus and other colonial-era figures came under scrutiny late Wednesday in a lengthy debate punctuated by snickers, applause and outbursts. The government had asked residents of the diverse, twin-island nation in the eastern Caribbean if they supported the removal of statues, signs and monuments with colonial ties and how those spaces should be used instead. One man encouraged officials to round up statues of colonial figures and create a “square of the infamous.”

  • Edmunds: The five biggest mistakes people make when buying a new car

    Car buyers have more tools than ever to get the right vehicle at the right price. According to a recent Edmunds report, nearly one in four consumers who financed a new vehicle purchase with a trade-in during the second quarter of 2024 were underwater on their prior car loan. “Upside down,” “underwater” and “negative equity” are interchangeable terms for a bad situation: All three mean that the car owner owes more on the loan than the vehicle is worth.

  • Parents of car crash victim push for teen driver's mom to be held accountable

    The parents of a teenage passenger killed in a high-speed car crash in Michigan are pushing for authorities to charge the mother of the driver. In November 2023, Flynn MacKrell was riding in a car with his then-16-year-old friend who was driving over 100 mph in a 25 mph residential zone, according to police. The 16-year-old lost control and crashed into a tree, killing the 18-year-old MacKrell, according to police.

  • Union workers respond to the deaths of 2 workers in Delta Air Lines tire explosion in Atlanta

    Two workers were killed and another seriously injured Tuesday in a tire explosion at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport.

  • San Diego police officer killed and another critically injured in crash with fleeing car

    A San Diego police officer was killed and another was critically injured when a speeding vehicle crashed into their patrol car, the police chief said Tuesday. The speeding driver also was killed. (AP produced by Javier Arciga)

  • 2025 Chevrolet Equinox First Drive: Steady as she goes

    The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox is not an exciting car, but it looks much better than it used to and comes with updated tech and safety equipment.

  • GM delays Indiana electric vehicle battery factory but finalizes joint venture deal with Samsung

    DETROIT (AP) — Production at an electric vehicle battery cell plant jointly run by General Motors and Samsung SDI has been delayed as EV sales have slowed in the U.S.

  • Ford Says It’s Pulling Back on EVs. That’s Not the Whole Story.

    News of the automaker’s EV pullback overlooked its growing plans to move more battery production to the U.S. to reap lucrative tax credits.

  • 2025 Ford Expedition spied in Tremor specification

    The next-generation Ford Expedition has been caught in a new Tremor specification. Interior photos reveal how major the changes are.

  • China's Xpeng prices its first budget EV from $16,813

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng priced the first model of its budget sub-brand MONA from $16,813 on Tuesday, wedging into the mainstream but highly competitive segment of the world's largest auto market. The MONA M03 electric hatchback coupe is Xpeng's most affordable model and will compete with other EVs priced in the 100,000-150,000 yuan ($14,035-$21,052) range, which accounts for a third of total car sales in China. There will be two versions of the MONA M03: an entry-level one without advanced autonomous driving technology available from $16,813, and the M03 Max that uses Tesla-like technology and is priced from $21,866.

  • Tire Explodes on Boeing Jet, Killing Two Employees

    Tragedy Strikes A tire unexpectedly exploded on a Boeing jet operated by Delta Air Lines on Tuesday at Atlanta's airport, killing two workers and seriously injuring a third, The Guardian reports. The deadly incident occurred, per The Associated Press, while the workers were performing maintenance on wheel components in a hangar at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International […]

  • Two more Chinese airlines to start flying China-made COMAC C919 jet

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Air China and China Southern Airlines will become the second and third Chinese carriers to fly China's homegrown COMAC C919 passenger jet after receiving their first planes on Wednesday, state-run Chinese Central TV (CCTV) said. The C919 delivered to Air China has 158 seats, with eight business class and 150 economy class. Air China and China Southern are expected to receive another two C919 jets each this year, according to domestic media outlet Yicai.

  • Driver charged in triple-fatal crash along I-275 withdraws guilty plea

    Driver charged in triple-fatal crash along I-275 withdraws guilty plea

  • Burglar Discovers You Can “Peel” Cybertruck and Access the Inside

    More on the Cybertruck: Lord Have Mercy, Cybertrucks Are About to Get "Full Self-Driving"

  • Hyundai targets 30% rise in sales by 2030, as it doubles hybrid lineups

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it was targeting annual global sales of 5.55 million vehicles by 2030, up 30% from 2023, as it plans to double its hybrid lineup to counter a slowdown in global electric vehicle (EV) demand. Shares surged as much as 5% after the announcement, having traded flat beforehand, with analysts saying its new shareholder return policy was higher than anticipated. Hyundai said it planned to double its hybrid lineup to 14 models as it expected a surge in hybrid demand, especially in North America.

  • Two Delta workers killed while servicing plane at airport

    Few details are available on the incident, which took place in a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility.

  • Two men charged over hard shoulder crash involving unmarked police car

    One man is due to appear in court on Thursday.

  • Two men charged following M8 crash with unmarked police car

    Seven people were taken to hospital after the collision last month at junction 13 in Glasgow.

  • Truck driver in a hurry to beat red light hits bicyclist at Kennewick intersection

    The driver fled, leaving the 63-year-old injured.

  • EV maker Polestar taps industry veteran as CEO to shake-up faltering business

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Polestar will replace long-serving CEO Thomas Ingenlath with a former boss of Opel and EV startups as the company fights to shake up its business after years of delayed model launches, missed delivery targets and further separation from Volvo Cars. Its new CEO, Michael Lohscheller has previously served as CEO of Stellantis-owned carmaker Opel, Vietnamese EV maker VinFast and electric truckmaker Nikola and will start in the position on Oct. 1, the company said in a statement. The new CEO's significant experience as a chief executive of automotive companies differs from Ingenlath's design background, who had served as Volvo Cars' senior vice-president of design before he became Polestar's CEO in 2017.