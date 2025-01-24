Chocolate chip cookies recalled due to ‘life-threatening’ allergen

A popular brand of cookies has been recalled due to a potentially “life-threatening” allergen.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday (January 21) that D. Coluccio & Sons was recalling its 300-gram packages of “Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Drops.” The chocolate chip cookies were recalled because they may contain undeclared almonds.

Consumers with allergies to tree nuts have the risk of “serious or life-threatening allergic reactions” if they eat these cookies, the FDA said.

According to the organization, the recalled product was distributed through retail stores and mail orders throughout the United States.

The cookies were packaged in a blue bag with the UPC 8002590006020. The lot numbers on the back of the bag are 3540152 BBD 15-01-2025 and L354150 BBD 29-05-2025.

The recall was initiated after it “was discovered that the almond-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds.” A subsequent investigation indicated that this mistake was due to a “temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.”

The recalled cookies were distrubuted through mail orders and retail stores across the U.S. (FDA)

As of January 23, there have not been any reported illnesses due to the undeclared almonds in the recalled product.

Consumers who bought the cookies are urged to return them to the stores they bought them to get a full refund.

The recall comes only days after another popular snack was removed from shelves. On January 20, the FDA issued a recall on the curry-flavored Curvee Puffs Corn Puff Snack bags because they “contain undeclared milk.” The recall only applies to the 2.46-ounce bags of the Shirakiku brand snacks.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume those products,” the agency said.

2024 also saw a rise in unexplained recalls. Last month, 2,023 cases of Great Value, Chicken Broth, sold in 48-ounce containers at Walmart, were recalled, due to the potential “for packaging failures that could compromise the sterility of the product, resulting in spoilage.”

Although it didn’t initially have a classification, it was given a Class II recall on January 21. According to the FDA, that classification is a “situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

In November, another product sold at Walmart stores in 20 states was recalled: Braga Fresh’s ready-to-eat 12oz Marketside Broccoli Florets. The broccoli was recalled because of the possibility it was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.

The possible listeria contamination of Braga Fresh’s broccoli “was discovered during random sampling by Texas Health & Human Services from a Texas store location where one of multiple samples yielded a positive test result,” according to the FDA.