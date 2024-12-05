I’m cooking Boxing Day dinner for 14 guests in five air fryers

A woman has shared how she will be cooking her entire Boxing Day meal for 14 guests in five air fryers because she says it is "cheaper, quicker and healthier".

Beverley Jarvis, 75, from Ashford, Kent, is preparing a festive feast for her loved ones and has vowed not to switch on the oven, relying instead on her five air fryers.

Last year, the great-grandmother rustled up a three course meal on Christmas Day for her family, cooking everything from pigs in blankets to roast potatoes all in the air fryer. This year she is hosting Boxing Day and on the menu is a sugar and rum glazed baked gammon and salmon with satsuma, chilli and parsley, which will all be prepared in her favourite kitchen gadget.

Beverley initially started using an air fryer after her son bought her one in May 2022, and quickly found an appreciation for the meal-prep method. Having come to appreciate the benefits of air fryer cooking, she went on to become the author of the Everyday Air Fryer Cookbook and plans to put her skills to the test preparing an entire seasonal meal on December 26.

Last year Beverley Jarvis cooked her entire Christmas dinner just using air fryers. (SWNS)

Speaking about the advantages of Christmas cooking in an air fryer, Beverley says the gadget is 20% faster than her oven, which she rarely now switches on. "They are just so easy to use," she adds. "My 5.7L one uses max 1,700 watts. An oven uses 5,000 watts. And as they are so much faster you save considerably on energy, so it's cheaper to use than an oven. It costs just 7p to cook two portions chips in an air fryer and 21p in oven."

For her Boxing Day meal Beverley will prepare her gammon on the day itself and soak it in cold water for three hours before cooking. She expects the meat joint to take just 15 minutes in the air fryer.

The 500g salmon fillet she will prep by blotting it dry and putting it in with the juice of a satsuma, parsley, one chopped chilli and 15g of butter. "That cooks in 17 minutes," she says. "Whereas its 40 minutes in the oven.

For dessert Beverley will be making caramelised fruit, with nectarines, pears and plums. She also plans to make some cheese scones, which take just 15 minutes.

Though she isn't cooking the Christmas dinner this year she says the air fryer makes the "best roast potatoes" and recommends others try using it for their own festive meal. "You put in one teaspoon of oil and they are delicious," she suggests. "They are cooked in 30 minutes instead of an hour."

Outside of the festive season Beverley says people are often surprised at how many things you can cook in an air fryer including eggs and rice. "They are very versatile," she explains. "You cook perfectly boiled eggs in them without any water at 120 degrees - 14 minutes for hard boiled and 10 minutes for soft boiled."

Beverley is cooking a gammon in the air fryer. (SWNS)

Beverley doesn't know how much she has saved in total since switching to air fryer cooking, but has noticed a reduction in her electricity bill. She now mainly cooks with her slow cooker, microwave and air fryer.

"The air fryer is cheaper to run, particularly when cooking small quantities," she explains. "Cooking a chicken in the air fryer takes 53 minutes, using 54KWH. Cooking the same weight chicken in the oven takes 76 minutes, using 1.57KWH. Cooked in an oven the chicken is more likely to be a bit dry, but it will be beautifully moist in air fryer, with a crispy golden skin. And it's three-and-a-half times cheaper to use than an oven."

Read more about saving money at Christmas: