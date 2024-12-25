Is Costco open or closed on Christmas Day 2024? Here's what you need to know

Christmas is here, which for millions of Americans means preparing to host, or travel to, a gathering with family and friends to celebrate the holiday.

Most grocery, retail and restaurant chains will be closed on Christmas Day after many businesses remained open on Christmas Eve, albeit with adjusted hours.

If you need to make a last-minute run to the grocery store to pick up something for your holiday gathering, Costco will not be an option for you this year, as warehouses will be closed on Dec. 25, according to the company's website.

On Christmas Eve, Costco warehouses were open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

Are grocery stores open on Christmas Day?

In addition to Costco, the following grocery stores will be closed on Christmas.

Kroger

Walmart

Sam's Club

Target

Food Lion

Publix

Meijer

Whole Foods

Trader Joe's

Aldi

Harris Teeter

Wegmans

Winn-Dixie

Are retail stores are open on Christmas Day?

In addition to Costco, the following retail stores will be closed on Christmas.

Kohl's

Target

TJ Maxx

Marshall's

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Nordstrom

REI

Bass Pro Shop

Cabela's

Burlington

Belk

Big Lots

IKEA

Staples

Office Depot

OfficeMax

PetSmart

PetCo

Tractor Supply Co.

