We've got the scoop on Costco's holiday closures.

Monday is a popular shopping day for many people—it’s the perfect time to prep for the week ahead after a busy weekend. But should Costco shoppers change their plans on the last Monday in May? Here’s what you need to know:

Is Costco Open On Memorial Day?

No, Costco is not open on Memorial Day. In fact, Memorial Day is one of seven days throughout the year that Costco stores in the U.S. are closed. If you’re throwing a barbecue or picnic on Saturday or Sunday, you’ll be fine for last-minute shopping trips—but, if you’re planning on hosting a get together on the holiday itself, make sure to plan ahead.

Is Costco Closed On Every Holiday?

Costco stores are closed on seven holidays in the U.S.:

New Year’s Day (January 1)

Easter Sunday (the first Sunday after the full moon that follows the spring equinox)

Memorial Day (the last Monday in May)

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day (the first Monday in September)

Thanksgiving Day (the last Thursday in November)

Christmas Day (December 25)

What Stores Are Open On Memorial Day?

In need of an essential ASAP? Don’t panic. These grocery store chains should be open for regular business hours or limited business hours (make sure to call your local store before you head out to make sure they’re open):

Albertson’s

Aldi

BJ’s

The Fresh Market

H-E-B

H-Mart

Hy-Vee

Kroger

Publix

Safeway

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie

Memorial Day Ideas

If you do need to throw together a dish at the eleventh hour, try one of these crowd-pleasing ideas:

