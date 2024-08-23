Costco Shoppers Are DEVASTATED That This Kirkland Favorite Is Being Discontinued

Home bakers across the country were left devastated earlier this summer when it was revealed that Costco would be discontinuing its Kirkland chocolate chips. News of the baking staple going away quickly made its way across social media, and there's been intense backlash ever since.

According to Instagram user @thebreadhousemoco, Costco is discontinuing Kirkland chocolate chips because of the rising cost of cocoa.

"After some digging on the interwebs, I found that Kirkland will no longer be producing these chocolate chips because the price of cocoa has increased 200% in under a year," they wrote.

Despite the warehouse's reasoning for ditching the chocolate chips, customers are not dealing with it well

"I am so bummed about this! These are my favorite chips and I can’t believe they’re going away!" one person on Instagram wrote.

"Major grief over here!" another user added.

On Reddit, fans of Kirkland chocolate chips are rallying to save the item by encouraging others to leave feedback on the Costco website.

"I called customer service and she said to have as many people as possible leave feedback on Costco.com about bringing the chocolate chips back," they wrote.

People commenting on the Reddit thread also expressed their frustration with the chocolate chips being discontinued.

"whaaaaaat. I literally just bought these for the first time ever and love them!" read one comment.

The Kirkland chocolate chips will reportedly be replaced by Nestle chocolate chips, and some shoppers are just as pissed at the potential replacement.

"Costco just lost yet ANOTHER sale from me! Nestle chocolate chips is a vile product with a wax like consistency, doesn't melt well, doesn't have a rich chocolate flavor AND has artificial vanilla," said one disgruntled customer.

If you're on Team Kirkland Chocolate Chips, make sure to stock up if you still can!

